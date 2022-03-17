Here’s some fun, positive stuff! On the weekend of March 26-27, there is going to be a comic con/expo in Geneva, which, for a guy who’s made a living out of writing comics, books and games, I think is pretty darn cool.
Finger Lakes Comic Expo (you can’t call yourself a con) will be in Geneva next weekend at 41 Lakefront Hotel. So yes, it will be a comic con on beautiful Seneca Lake. The price of admission will be $12 for adults and $6 for children 5 and older.
Now, you might be asking “What will I get for my money? Will there be big TV and movie stars there, like in San Diego?” The answer is not this year, as this is a small, first-year con and big stars want big money to show up. This will be more of an old-school comic con where you get to meet and interact with many professional writers and artists who have been in the business for decades — the real backbone of the comics industry.
There will be two local, but national actors there: JG Hertzler and Tim McCormack, two really cool guys. Tim was Ensign Bennett on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” JG has been a Vulcan captain and Martok the Klingon on “DS9.” More recently, he has been a voice on “Star Trek” lower decks. Actor Mark Rolston will be there too; he has an impressive IMDB that includes “Aliens,” “Shawshank Redemption” and “The Next Generation.” You might not know his name, but you’ve almost certainly seen him on the big or small screen.
There will be a cosplay contest, Star Trek and Harry Potter panels, various vendors and activities, and photo ops. Oh, did I mention food trucks? There will be food trucks there.
If you are looking for something to do, stop down and have some fun. It would be great to see this con grow and grow and grow.
The cool thing about cons — I mean expos — is they have a way of being a nice break from reality that can relax your mind a little. Crowds at cons tend to be very accepting of all types. Plus, you never know who you might see or meet or interact with.
At one recent event I shook hands with a martial artist from a very famous 1980s movie. The guy said, “Dude, ouch, you are crushing my hand.” Mind you, I am left-handed, and my right-handed grip is nothing special, but I found it interesting. Later that same day I collide with the guy when I’m coming out of the elevator and he’s coming in. I knocked the guy down and helped him up (later that day, I’m talking to a voice actor who starred in one of the video games I wrote, and the martial artist walks by, points at me and tells the actor, “Careful, this guy is dangerous.” It made me smile). That’s the great thing about cons: You never know what’s going to happen!
Note: I have no financial interest in this event. I’m not even going to be a guest, although I will be stopping by. I just think it’s a great activity and a fun addition to the Finger Lakes.