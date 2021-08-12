I’m not remotely qualified to tell people how to protect others and themselves from a contagious virus. I once took a class in epidemiology 20 years ago, and I did less than stellar. I took another course where we spent part of a chapter on viruses and I remember thinking, “Dang, this is hard.” I am no more qualified to give medical advice than I am to 1) repair a car, 2) hit a curve ball, 3) fly a plane. This is my reasoning and applies only to me. Still, I wanted to share.
I did not love the idea of a mask at first. I was confused by the rhetoric: Don’t wear a mask ... do wear a mask. But I’ve always been a lousy patient. I hate being sick. It’s hard to feel funny and upbeat when sick. From reading and talking to virologists it seemed like masks would give me some protection while also preventing me from spreading the virus if I had asymptomatic COVID. I figured, what the heck, I will wear a mask. Even if it only protects a little, a little is still better than nothing.
Like pretty much everything else, once I acclimated to a mask it was no big deal. Truth be told I had a lot harder time remembering to stay six feet apart from people. I’m a social person and to me social means close interaction. Luckily, the reminders from my wife helped me remember to keep my distance.
As for the vaccine itself, I am a science fiction writer, so I was torn. There is a lot of sci fi about viruses going astray. But there also are a lot of stories about medical cures going awry.
But reality hit home hard. A couple friends and colleagues died of COVID, two of Olga’s cousins in Costa Rica died of COVID. One of my best friends became a COVID long hauler. He lost his sense of smell (though I would tell him I’m still pretty sure you smell), and he got worn out doing the simplest tasks. Another of my softball friends got COVID and to this date still has COVID memory loss.
Additionally, being a sci fi writer who likes to stress the positive I decided to trust the science. I thought it would give me better odds. It certainly appears to in the short term.
The vaccine did help life return somewhat to normal. I could brave restaurants and go to ballgames again, which was great. But viruses have been on Earth roughly 3.5 billion years longer than man. They mutate and evolve quickly. Once the Delta variant came along COVID started spreading more easily. The data suggests that while a vaccinated person is much less likely to get seriously ill from COVID, it’s still possible a vaccinated person can have and spread asymptomatic COVID.
Not wanting to chance getting others sick, my mask is back out and on my face when I’m in an indoor public setting. Do I love it? No, of course not, but it’s a small price I’m willing to pay to help reduce the chance of others getting sick. Of course, I also root for the Mets ... so take whatever I say with a grain of salt.