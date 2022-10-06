A couple of days ago I found an article online about that old “ice bucket challenge” that was going around in, believe it or not (I was shocked), 2014 (side note: I could have sworn it was going around in 2020. That’s how time moves so much quicker the older we get. But that’s fodder for another column).
To jar your memory a bit, the “ice bucket challenge” was a whole bunch of videos of people either pouring ice water over their own heads or having other people pour ice water over them. They would then nominate a friend to take the challenge. They would also encourage people to give to ALS research.
While I was challenged a couple of times, I didn’t pour water over my head, but I did donate to ALS research each time I was nominated. After all, ALS is a crippling, devastating disease. I’ve known people with ALS and have seen what it can do to their bodies. I figured I could try to help the cause without soaking myself.
Turns out that this just wasn’t a silly internet, social media whim. This challenge raised $115 million for ALS research. The ALS Association says it is now funding 130 projects. The first therapy from this funding, called AMX0035 (catchy, huh?), was approved by the FDA last year. AMX0035 appears to slow the effects of ALS, improving the quality of life for those with it.
This got me asking: What other good things can social media do?
Social media can be good for getting honest reviews about something you are thinking about buying. For instance, I saw something I liked and posted on Facebook: Has anybody else had any experience with this product? Within minutes I got a lot of responses, all of them stating their bad experiences.
Social media can be good for restaurant reviews and handy-people types of reviews. I’ve found a plumber, snowplow guy (sadly, not Homer Simpson) and a yard man through social media. I am happy with all.
As for restaurants, social media allows them to post daily specials online. Smokin’ Pete’s gets me whenever they post their ribs special.
Social media can be educational. YouTube has taught me how to throw a javelin better and how to improve my ping-pong serve and to keep practicing my tai chi (yes, I play sports other than pickleball). Oh, I learned how to pick a lock when I was locked out of my main house from my office. My son learned how to tie a tie via YouTube when his dad proved useless.
When covid forced the closing of schools, social video games like Minecraft and Fortnite enabled kids to stay in contact and cooperate with (or battle) their friends. It allowed for the bonding and social interaction that’s so important.
Finally, as much as I hate to admit it, spending a few minutes watching reels on Facebook or TikTok can be good, mindless entertainment.
So, social media can do good things. I guess social media is like any other tool. It can be used for harm (for instance, never give me a staple gun). But, when used properly, like giving me a computer, it can do good.