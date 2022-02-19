The one thing about writing a weekly column is that some weeks — like this past one, in particular — I have so many things to attend to in my “real” job that sitting down to write a column can get shuffled to the backburner.
I had to pick up a prescription for my dad at North Street Pharmacy on Thursday and owner Steve Gray asked me what I was writing about this week, and I told him I really didn’t know yet.
“I’ve got nothing right now,” I told him.
And remember, that was Thursday … with a Friday deadline.
The beauty about writing a column called “Pub Chat,” though, and the reason why I call it that, is that it is meant to be casual. “Pub” is a play on the word publisher, of course my title here at the Paragraph Factory, but it’s also meant to represent the kind of conversations that pop up while sipping a couple cold ones at your local neighborhood tavern.
So, true to form, this week’s “Pub Chat” comes at you almost directly from a couple of bar stools at Kelly’s Irish Pub on Exchange Street in downtown Geneva. My wife and I went there for a few cocktails after work on Thursday to visit with Bob, Julie, Roachie and the gang, and I started chatting with J.J. Smaldone, who actually was giving me the business — good-naturedly as J.J. does.
“How long have you been in Geneva, Mike?” he asked, catching me a little off guard.
I moved here in 1986, though I started working for the Finger Lakes Times in 1984, living the first couple of years up in Lyons. I didn’t know where J.J. was going with the question, though.
He said, “Over 35 years and you didn’t know I was a Rams fan?”
Oh, here we go, I thought. He was referring to my pre-Super Bowl “Pub Chat” of last week when I wrote that I didn’t know many fans of the Bengals or Rams, the two teams that were playing in the big game.
I’ve known J.J. all 35 of those years, played softball against him in the old Geneva Men’s League, basketball against him in the City League, now I tee it up against him in Roachie’s Legends Golf League at Big Oak (in fact, I had the best nine-hole round of my life against him and his partner Mike Cragg a few years back). When his dad Ed was part owner of the professional Geneva Cubs baseball team, I ran into J.J. often at McDonough Park, and we had a mutual friend in one-time Cubs General Manager Kenny Shepard who in 1988 made national news by sleeping in the press box to help the Cubs break a long losing streak.
All those exchanges and times together, but I honestly did not know he cheers for football’s LA Rams.
“J.J., it just never came up,” I said, defensively. “I remember stuff like that, believe me, I do.”
“I’ve liked them since Roman Gabriel was their quarterback,” he said, making a case for himself that he didn’t need to.
“I believe you, J.J., but I just didn’t know. What can I say?”
“I demand a correction in the paper,” he said. “A big retraction right there on the front page.”
He said it with a big smile, and of course, was joking — mostly. And we all had a good laugh and another sip of our beers. Now, I certainly wasn’t going to run something like that as a correction in the paper (and he knew I wasn’t going to), but I think this is the next best thing. So here goes:
Everyone, J.J. Smaldone is a huge fan — has been for a very, very long time — of the now Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams!!!!
There you go, buddy. I hope that smooth things out between us!
The other beautiful thing about writing a column like this is that I can write about anything that I want to. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his cast of characters made careers out of the sitcom “Seinfeld,” which they always claimed was “A show about nothing.”
So, this was my column about nothing, which is exactly what I told Steve Gray on Thursday, so I didn’t lie to him.
And to J.J. — Go Rams!