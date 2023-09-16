Taylor Swift.
There, I’ve said it, and now I have either perked your curiosity — and enthusiasm — or you are heading off to do the crossword puzzle.
There are certain topics that I never thought I would address in a “Pub Chat,” although I guess, in all honesty, you don’t really think about things you wouldn’t write about. It’s like you don’t know what you don’t know. Until you do.
Taylor Swift, the superstar singer/songwriter, was one of them. I even had to google her to make sure I was spelling her first name correctly. It it Tailer? Tayler? So, I think I have it right (and I learned this along the way: her parents named her after music legend James Taylor; of course, you Swifties already knew that).
Anyway, she came into my orbit for a couple of reasons this week, one in a news or industry sense and the other in a personal one.
First came the story midweek that Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain with over 200 daily papers, is looking to hire two new reporters, good news for the industry, I suppose, though a bit unusual for a company whose workforce has shrunk nearly 50% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. But even more unusual are the specific beats for the two new hires, who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean in Nashville: one will cover Taylor Swift and the other Beyoncé.
That’s it. That will be their focus. One Swift, one Beyoncé.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure the job postings will result in thousands of applicants, especially from 20- and 30-somethings who are sharpening up their resumes as we speak. The two together are worth more than most small countries — Swift alone is worth $740 million, according to Forbes, and is expected to make $345 million this year. They are icons to the younger set, and that Gannett thinks they are worthy of dedicated reporters reflects their influence on pop culture around the world.
But I still want to say, really?
It is highly uncommon for journalists to focus on one individual. If not, there would have been more than a few Elvis reporters. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, probably deserves a dedicated reporter. Heck, love him or hate him, Donald Trump certainly produces enough news to have a reporter or two concentrating only on him. And I have to tell you, if they ever wanted a dedicated reporter to cover actor Stanley Tucci, I would be dusting off my own résumé (and it’s not just because my mother’s maiden name was Tucci! Well, not much anyways … ).
Basically, though, if the move works out and people-specific reporters become the norm, the folks at Gannett will look like ahead-of-their-time geniuses. And we’ll all get absolutely all the news we could possibly want to read about Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
I know, yay, right?
Which leads me to the personal part of this “Pub Chat” and my niece, Lexi. A few years removed from Marymount College in Manhattan and with designs on a career in the entertainment industry, she is an associate producer of “CBS Saturday Morning.” On Tuesday, her mother texted me to tell me that she would be covering MTV’s Music Video Awards ceremony that night from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Lexi was out-of-her mind excited. She basically was working the pre-ceremony red carpet, which actually was pink for this show, interviewing celebrities as they entered the venue. She didn’t get on camera, but wearing a beautiful sparkly new dress (you know the fashions are a big part of these shows), she got to talk and mingle with a lot of big-time folks.
I asked her how it went afterwards, and she replied: “Super cool. I had a great time, and I learned a lot. We talked to a lot of influencers. I interviewed Chris Olsen and Stephen Sanchez. My boss interviewed a few more people that I got to speak with too, which was cool.”
I have a vague idea of what an influencer like Olsen is these days — although in my eyes, an influencer is someone more like Luca Brasi in “The Godfather,” who, you know, influenced you to do something so that he wouldn’t have to fit you with cement shoes. And I do actually know that Stephen Sanchez is a singer out of Nashville. Most impressive to me, though, is that they both have their own Wikipedia pages.
Then Lexi hit me with this: “I loved seeing Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. They were all pretty cool! There’s something magical about it all, getting to see something first hand and just be part of it.”
So there, my second Taylor Swift mention of the week.
And, of course, my young niece was right. I remember the first time I got to cover a Buffalo Bills game, being on the field and then having access to the locker room to interview pro football players was, for me — an avid sports fan — equally as magical.
I thought, “Lexi’s MTV moment was my NFL moment.” Her Taylor Swift was my Jim Kelly.
That really is pretty cool.