I looked in the backyard the other day and wondered what the heck happened to our little garden.
It exploded is what happened.
I don’t know if it’s all the big batches of rain we’ve had lately, or the heat and humidity that sort of comes and goes, maybe a combination of both. I’m not sure because I am not a Master Gardener by any means. In fact, I probably do everything wrong — I start everything from seeds in the ground, not in the house; I probably don’t water them enough; I’m sure I don’t weed enough or trim the plants back enough.
But still, I’ve got dill plants that are above my arm pits (dill, by the way, that I didn’t even plant — more on that later) and tomato plants that are taller than me.
Well, maybe not that tall, but you get the picture.
I really don’t have a huge garden, by any means. I plant some herbs because, well, there is nothing like fresh basil (for pesto) … and parsley (for pasta) … and oregano (for pizza) … and sage (for sage butter sauce) … and dill (for bean salad and fish). You get the picture. I plant mint, too, but I don’t put that in the ground because mint can take over; it’s a very domineering plant, reminds me of that new Geico commercial with the invasive weeds that are so big and strong they wrestle with the home owners. However, one nice little mint plant in a decent sized planter can quickly grow into about 14 mint plants, perfect for summer salads.
I don’t do an awful lot of veggies because the plot of land is not that large, though I do plant whatever my buddy Dan Chelenza gives me from the stash of plants that he picks up every spring. This year, it’s six tomato plants — plum and beefsteak — and a dozen or so hot pepper plants, various varieties. I just picked six gorgeous peppers off them the other day.
Gardens mean a little something to me besides just fresh produce — we’ve got a wealth of great farmers’ markets around here if that’s all I wanted. But they remind me of my roots, if you’ll pardon the pun.
My maternal grandmother was a farmer and my earliest memories of her are accompanying her to the market in Syracuse. Every Saturday, she would load up her truck with whatever vegetables and fruits she had. I would climb in the bed of the truck along with the crates of produce and off we’d go for most of the day. (I don’t know exactly how I survived those rides, by the way, without wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, but I guess I did!)
To this day, whenever I get a warm, fresh tomato just plucked off and bite into it apple-like, the taste reminds me of grandma. I used to chomp down on more than my fair share of them to and from the market, and she would always yell at me, “Hey, easy now, you’re eating the profits.” At 7-8 years old, I honestly didn’t know what that meant, but I knew it was fun spending the time with her.
Then, my paternal grandparents also were farmers in Italy. My grandfather grew all sorts of things in incredibly fertile soil, especially grapes, some of which he sold, others he used to make wine for the family. I never went to market with him, but my father did, and he used to tell me stories of loading up the wagon, hitching it to a donkey and clip-clopping to nearby villages. That’s how my grandparents made a living and provided for their family.
So, back to my little garden — which I converted to a raised bed model a few years ago. I’m amazed at what can grow when you fashion your own moist, healthy soil, not as rich, maybe, as that in Italy about which books have been written but infinitely better than just plain old dirt. And speaking of being amazed, it’s unbelievable to me how many of those herbs make it through the winter — including snow. Parsley is one of the hardiest, along with sage and the aforementioned dill. Without me doing anything — though possibly with some assistance from birds that pick up seeds and drop them somewhere else — we’ve been picking and using some of them since I planted them in the spring of 2022, and now we have what I planted this past spring going like crazy. I did plant some new dill and some new parsley this year but not sage or thyme. I have enough of those to pack them in a truck or in a wagon attached to a donkey and bring them to market.
So, how does your garden grow?