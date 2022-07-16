We had just finished a fun meal at Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante — and how often do you use the term “fun” to talk about a meal? But you do at Bella’s with all the singing and carrying on that is served up alongside the food — when we got caught up in the renewal of a great Geneva tradition, the annual Firemen’s Parade.
Unwilling to fight the crowd or the parade itself, we planted ourselves on the Seneca Street sidewalk in front of Bella’s and cheered with the others as a real slice of Americana marched on by, replete with the requisite polished trumpets and trombones, the even shinier firetrucks, the proud uniformed personnel, the “cellar savers,” candidates, banners, kids, flags and smiles. Lots of smiles.
It was last Saturday evening, and because of the pandemic, it was the first time the parade was able to be held since 2019. By all accounts, it was a marvelous return, well received by the hometown folks and another sign that things are returning to at least semi-normal.
And speaking of normal, it wouldn’t be a Geneva Firemen’s Parade without the behind-the-scenes efforts of longtime Assistant Chief Kevin Powers, who organized the event for decades. Chief Powers has handed the primary reins over to Fire Commissioner Don Wheeler but remains on as an advisor, I’m told. Donny carried on quite capably, reporting that he had plenty of help, especially from firefighter Nicole Wright.
Del Parrotta, sworn in as the GFD’s sixth chief on April 4, noted that approximately 60 Geneva firefighters were in uniform and the department received terrific support from the Geneva Police Department, the Department of Public Works and other fire agencies that helped direct traffic. In addition to traditional parade marching tunes being provided by the Savannah Cellar Savers, the Marion Red Caps, the Fairport FD Marching Band and others, over two dozen area departments were on hand, showing off their finest.
“It was nice to see our community come together and start our return to a normal summer,” Chief Parrotta told me. “I received several nice comments from citizens about the joy the parade brings them and the children. I would like to thank everyone that made this year’s parade a success.”
And speaking of joy, three young women were standing next to us on the sidewalk, obviously enjoying everything about the parade, which they were taking in while waiting for a table to open up at Bella’s. Turns out they were from Texas Woman’s University and had made the long trip from Denton, Texas, to attend the Somatic Dance Conference & Performance Festival at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The conference’s catch phrase? “Embodying Joy: Empowering Students and Ourselves with Somatic Knowledge.”
So, my little tale has come full circle.
We started with a joyful dinner at Bella’s, where my dad got to join with co-proprietor Tomás Gonzalez in happily — and loudly — singing some traditional Italian tunes. Which was followed by the return of the Geneva Firemen’s parade, bringing joy to young and old. Which was followed by a chance meeting with some energetic young ladies who were brought to Geneva by a joyful dance conference at the Colleges.
That’s a lot of joy for one Saturday evening in downtown Geneva. And another example of why the Finger Lakes Region is someplace special.