It seems Anthony Dominick Benedetto certainly meant an awful lot to a lot of folks in the Finger Lakes.
When the man infinitely better known as Tony Bennett — and described by the New York Times as the “Jazzy Crooner of the American Songbook” — died last week at age 96, local mourners took to the most modern ways to express their grief: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
They used those same platforms to also recount joyful memories of watching the man who left his heart in San Francisco perform or to show off photos of themselves with him.
A number of people also remembered hearing him sing at Geneva’s venerable Club 86, where he was one of a number of mega legends to entertain, a list of luminaries that includes Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat King Cole, and Louis Armstrong. It’s also been reported that he — along with many of those other stars — went to the homes of local residents after performing to rest, be fed, and play cards.
Historic Geneva posted a memory from the late, great Stan Chizinski, former Geneva Country Club pro, that was included in its 2019 “Come Out and Play” sports exhibit: “Club 86 used to have orchestras and different people would come here to perform,” Stan remembered. “You know the song, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco?’ Well, Tony Bennett came out (to the Geneva County Club). He’d never played golf in his life and he asked me to teach him … because all his friends in Vegas and California were playing. So in one week, I had to teach him. He actually came out reasonably enough that he could play.”
That’s a special memory of Tony … and of Stan.
I have my own special memory of the soft-hearted man who was the last in an incredible generation of vocalists that included guys like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams and Bobby Darin.
It was Sept. 6, 1998, at Canandaigua’s Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center — now known as Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, or CMAC. I was there with my 12-year-old daughter to listen to the enchanting Bennett. I looked around at the thousands of patrons and said to my daughter, “You know, honey, I think you are the youngest person here.”
She quickly replied, “Maybe, but I’m definitely the coolest youngest person.”
She knew Tony Bennett only because her old man — as in me — played his CDs incessantly, along with those of Sinatra, Martin, and Crosby. In fact, I remember when Dean Martin died on Christmas Day 1995, and she said, “I’m so sad. All my favorite singers are dying.”
Anyway, a side note on that 1998 show: I found a recounting of it online in which Tony was described as singing “with a full moon overhead.” I do remember it as a lovely evening, but it actually turned ferocious around midnight when a fierce line of thunderstorms that stretched from Buffalo to Syracuse did an incredible amount of damage, wiping out power for 200,000 people, and producing winds as strong as 89 mph recorded at the Rochester airport.
It seemed like the memories of Tony’s lush voice and pleasant storytelling that evening were going to be erased by what was called “The Labor Day Storm,” but as I look back at it now, almost exactly 25 years later, I realize that they weren’t ... thankfully.
And, to cap my little trip down a musical Memory Lane, a few years later, in 2001, I took my daughter to see a group that she really liked, Vertical Horizon, at the New York State Fair. Not exactly as legendary as a Tony Bennett, but a hot band at the time, especially with the youngsters.
At one point, she looked around in that crowd and said, “You know, Dad, I think you’re the oldest person here.”
To which I quickly replied: “Maybe, but I’m definitely the coolest oldest person.”
I don’t know whether she remembered using that similar line earlier, but it didn’t matter, because I did, plus we both laughed.
Tony Bennett, of course, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. Yet even as his health declined, the 20-time Grammy winner persevered and continued to perform, making more memories for a whole new generation of fans — particularly as he partnered with Lady Gaga, with whom he released a new record at age 95, a Guinness World Record. It’s been reported that even when he couldn’t engage in conversations, he could still sing, easily and smoothly recalling lyrics to songs like “Rags to Riches” and “Fly Me to the Moon” as if he had just recorded them the day before.
In a statement released upon his death, it was noted that later in life, when Tony was asked how he would like to be remembered, he would often say, “As a nice person.” Period.
Mission accomplished.
And no wonder he meant so much to so many. Thank you, Mr. Anthony Dominick Benedetto for all the joy you brought the world and for helping to create so many treasured memories.