Geneva has a rich baseball history. The problem is, if you’re younger than 30, you probably have no idea of just how rich it is.
You may know about the Geneva Red Wings who have played in the collegiate Perfect Game league for the last handful of years, kept viable by guys like John Salone and Bob Ohmann. But I am talking about professional baseball of the minor-league variety with players who were paid to pitch, hit and run.
Geneva’s last pro squad — the Class A Cubs — left town after the 1993 season, which is why I say if you are under 30, you have no recollection of baseball’s glory days in the city other than stories your folks tell you or what you can find on Wikipedia.
You may think that December is an odd time of year to be writing about the Summer Game, but this is the time of year when the National Baseball Hall of Fame — just the down road a bit in Cooperstown — announces its next round of inductees. First, the old-timers are unveiled by the Hall’s Golden Days and Early Baseball Era Committee, and then, in January, the more contemporary inductees are announced after voting by the Baseball Writers of America.
Being a fan of both the sport and this area, I always look for connections to Geneva with the latest inductees. I don’t think there are any with the latest batch of old-timers: Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, and Bud Fowler.
It’s OK, of course, that there aren’t, but it did lead me to start thinking about that rich Geneva diamond history. And when I say rich, Geneva had a team as far back as 1897 in something called the New York State League, which was an early incarnation of the present-day International League. Later — in 1905, ’06 and ’07 — Geneva played in the Empire State League.
Then, after four decades without a team, Geneva returned to the scene in 1947 with the Red Birds in the Class C Border League. The team nickname changed to the Robins for the 1948-51 seasons. Another seven-year hiatus was followed by the Geneva Redlegs who started playing in the New York-Pennsylvania League in 1958, the beginning of a 16-year run. Geneva’s final (in all likelihood) 17-year stretch of pro baseball — all as an affiliate of the National League’s Chicago Cubs — began in 1977 and ended in ’93.
All this is to say that hundreds of ballplayers spent their summers on Lyceum Street at Shuron Park, which later was renamed McDonough Park. Many of those players advanced to the Major Leagues, so with thoughts of Hall of Fame inductees fresh in my mind, I started pondering who the best players were that played ball in our part world.
So, after a bit of research on baseball-reference.com, here is my all-time All-Geneva pro baseball team. My selections are based not necessarily on how they played in Geneva but on the Major League success that they had (and kids, again, you may not know all of these names, but trust me, they could play):
CATCHER: Rick Wilkins. He played 75 games with the Geneva Cubs in 1987, hitting .251 with eight homers and 43 runs batted in. A 23rd-round pick in the 1986 amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs, he was Chicago’s starting catcher by 1993 when he hit .303 with 30 home runs. In an 11-year Major League career, he batted .244 with 81 homers and 275 RBI. Runner-up: Paul Casanova, 1963 Geneva Senators.
FIRST BASE: Tony Perez. The first no-brainer, he was not only a Geneva all-timer, but an all-time all-timer — Perez, originally from Cuba, is enshrined in Cooperstown. He played for the 1960 and ’61 Geneva Redlegs, and in ’61 put together the greatest season in Geneva baseball history (121 games, 27 HRs, 132 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, .348 average). A great run producer, in 23 years in the majors, primarily with the famed Big Red Machine of Cincinnati in the ’70s, he had 2,732 hits, 379 homers, 1,652 RBI and was a seven-time All-Star. In 1984, at age 42, he became the oldest player to hit a walk-off, pinch-hit home run. Runner-up: Mike Hargrove, 1972 Geneva Senators.
SECOND BASE: Pete Rose. Another no-brainer, he may be banned from Cooperstown, but the Major League’s all-time hit leader makes the All-Geneva squad. He played with the 1960 Geneva Redlegs, alongside Perez, and though he led all of professional baseball with 36 errors that year, he batted .277 with 89 hits, 60 runs, a homer, 43 RBIs and 18 steals. In a 24-year Major League career, he retired with five all-time records, including hits (4,256), games (3,562) and plate appearances (15,890). A 17-time All-Star at a record five different positions, he won three World Series titles, three batting titles, an MVP award and was Rookie of the Year in 1963. Runner-up: Brian Doyle, 1972 Geneva Senators.
SHORTSTOP: Scott Fletcher. With the 1979 Geneva Cubs, he batted .310 with four HRs, 43 RBIs and 10 steals, and later finished a 15-year Major League career with 1,376 hits, 34 HRs, 510 RBIs and 99 steals. Baseball statistician Bill James once ranked him the 85th-best shortstop of all time. Runners-up: Greg Pryor, 1971 Geneva Senators; Frank Taveras, 1969 Geneva Pirates.
THIRD BASE: Bill Madlock. Played in 66 games for the 1970 Geneva Senators, batting .269 with six homers, 29 RBI and 16 steals. Considered a borderline Hall of Famer by many, his four Major League batting titles are the most of any player not enshrined in Cooperstown. A three-time All-Star and a World Series champion in 1979 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he finished at 15-year career with 2,008 hits, 163 homers, 860 RBIs, 174 steals and a .305 average. Runner-up: Mike Cubbage, 1971 Geneva Senators.
OUTFIELDERS:
Cesar Tovar. He played with the 1959 and ’61 Geneva Redlegs, fashioning a ’61 season that included 19 homers, 78 RBIs, an incredible 88 stolen bases and a .338 average. A 12-year Major League career followed with 1,546 hits, 226 steals and a .278 average. He was considered the Majors’ all-time leader in breaking up no-hit attempts.
Art Shamsky. A roommate of Pete Rose in 1960 in Geneva when he finished second in the NY-P League in homers (18), sixth in RBIs (86) and first in outfield assists (24). He played eight seasons in the majors, including 1969 with the Miracle Mets, hitting 68 homers and batting .253. He is the only player in Major League history to hit three homers in a game in which he was not in the starting lineup.
Doug Glanville. He played 36 games with the 1991 Geneva Cubs, batting .303 with 17 steals. He then played nine years in the majors with four teams, collecting 1,100 hits, 49 HRs, 168 steals and averaging .277. The first Black Ivy League grad (Penn) to play in the majors, today he is a broadcaster working for NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN.
Runners-up: Brant Alyea, 1962 Geneva Redlegs; Tom Grieve, 1967 Geneva Senators; Billy Hatcher, 1981 Geneva Cubs; Dwight Smith, 1985 Geneva Cubs.
STARTING PITCHERS:
Bruce Kison. For the 1969 Geneva Pirates, he went 5-2 in 13 starts with a 3.16 ERA and one shutout; in a 15-year Major League career, he was 115-88 with a 3.66 ERA, eight shutouts and 12 saves. He also was the winning pitcher in the first night game in World Series history with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Oct. 13, 1971.
Craig Lefferts. For the 1980 Geneva Cubs, he was 9-1 in 12 starts with a 2.78 ERA and one shutout; in a 12-year Major League career, mostly out of the bullpen, he had 58 wins, 101 saves and a 3.43 ERA.
Jamie Moyer. He was 9-3 with the 1984 Geneva Cubs with a 1.89 ERA and two shutouts. He then pitched 25 years in the majors with a 269-209 record, a 4.25 ERA, 2,441 strikeouts and 33 shutouts. He won 20 and 21 games for the 2001 and ’03 Seattle Mariners.
Camilo Pascual. He pitched with the 1951 Geneva Robins (record unavailable) en route to an 18-year Major League career with a 174-170 record, 3.63 ERA and 36 shutouts. He was a two-time 20-game winner with Minnesota.
Steve Trachsel. With the 1991 Geneva Cubs, he was 5-4 in 14 starts with a 3.27 ERA. His 16-year Major League career included 143 wins, seven shutouts and a 4.39 ERA. He won 16 games for the Mets in 2003.
Runners-up: Jim Bullinger, 1986 Geneva Cubs; Mike Thompson, 1967 Geneva Senators.
RELIEF PITCHER: Kent Tekulve. He was a starter for the 1969 Geneva Pirates, going 6-2 in seven starts with two shutouts and a 1.70 ERA. Strictly a reliever in a 16-year Major League career, he was 94-90 in 1,050 games with 184 saves and a 2.85 ERA. He had 31 saves for the 1979 World Series-champion Pirates.
MANAGER: Dave Martinez. There were a number of top-notch managers who came through Geneva over the years or players who became managers later, but to lead this All-Geneva squad, I am selecting a current manager. Martinez was an outfielder for the 1983 Geneva Cubs, batting .261 with five HRs and 33 RBIs. He has managed the Washington Nationals for the last four seasons, leading them to a World Series championship over Houston in 2019.
So, there you have it. Geneva’s all-time roster — according to me. In their primes, this squad would win a lot of ballgames. My lineup card would look something like this: Tovar leading off, Rose batting second, Madlock third, Perez in the cleanup slot, Wilkins fifth, Shamsky sixth, Glanville and Fletcher.
Of course, as with all sports rankings and listings, there are debates. If you’re a longtime fan of Geneva pro baseball (and over 30 years old) let me know where you think I have gone wrong.