This week’s “Pub Chat” is a little bit of housekeeping, as I’d like to give you an update on our fifth annual Readers’ Choice Awards program.
There’s a spoiler alert, though: I’m not going to tell you any winners. Not yet. Those will be announced in our July 30 weekend edition.
So I guess that really constitutes a “non-spoiler alert” alert. Or something like that.
What I would like to do, however, is say thank you to all our readers and voters who helped to make this a record-breaking year for the Finger Lakes Times’ RCA.
First off, we received great engagement in the nominating phase, which kicked things off way back on May 12.
But it was the voting stage that knocked things out of the park. A record 3,695 ballots were cast on our website, www.fltimes.com, with dozens more turned in via the printed ballots we provided in the paper, pushing the overall voting total over 3,800. The previous high had been 3,200 in 2020.
We used to log and report only the number of ballots, but this time around, we realized that not every ballot carries the same weight. Many people vote for their favorites in all 79 categories — and therefore are eligible to win a $250 prize that will be drawn randomly from all those completed ballots. Other people, however, do not vote in all 79 categories; instead, they pick and choose probably those categories they are most familiar with.
Ballots may each pack different punches, then, but a vote is a vote, so this year we also tracked the number of individual votes and were incredibly surprised to find that number to be a tad over 144,000! Again, thank you to everyone for your patronage.
We use a platform called Survey Monkey to keep track of the voting for us online, so those numbers are updated automatically and instantaneously every time someone votes. At the close of voting on July 1, leaders in many of the categories were so far ahead that they cannot be caught, but in a handful of others, the voting is so close that the paper ballots need to be counted and added in to determine a winner.
For example, in one category (that I won’t name — sorry, not yet!), the leader received 352 digital votes, just eight more than the current runner-up. In another category, only 14 votes separate the top two, and in still another, the difference is just 19. In a number of categories the margins between second and third place also are ultra-slim.
To finalize all the results, therefore, our Danielle Hagerman and Mary Chelenza have been tabulating and adding in the votes from the printed ballots, and that — unlike the automatic computer tallies — takes a little bit of time. They will be done with all their counting within a few days, though, at which point we will begin notifying all the winners, along with second- and third-place finishers. We’ll also be drawing the winner of the $250 prize from among the totally filled out ballots, and we’ll be contacting that person.
The final step in the process will be a Winners’ Reception that is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 9.
You may or may not remember that last year we had 39 businesses that became four-time RCA winners — four first-place finishes in all four years of our contest. So, it will be interesting to see how many of those will have completed a remarkable “five-peat” this year.
We also had seven first-time winners in 2021, so how many of those can double up?
In 2022 we added six more categories, so we will have at least a half-dozen first-time winners this year. Will there be more?
Here’s a spoiler alert: Only time will tell, so stay tuned.