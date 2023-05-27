I don’t normally do this. In fact, it’s the first time I can ever remember rerunning a previous column in its entirety; I wrote this one about 13 years ago. But as you’ll see, not only is it apropos for Memorial Day, but we are just two days removed from the 70th anniversary of a significant event in world history, an event in which a Geneva native played a key role. So, here goes:
May 25, 1953 was an historic day, along the lines of D-Day (June 6, 1944), the day President Kennedy was shot (Nov. 22, 1963) and the World Trade Center attacks (Sept. 11, 2001).
Though not as famous — or infamous — as those three, it was a day that sort of intertwined with all of them in one way or another. It was the day the only nuclear artillery shell ever actually fired in the U.S. nuclear weapons testing program was discharged.
In charge of the gun crew that fired the shell was a native Genevan, then-Captain Nicholas J. Chelenza.
On May 25, 1953, from the Army’s new gigantic atomic cannon, nicknamed “Atomic Annie,” the 4½-foot, 805-pound shell was fired a distance of seven miles with a force of 15 kilotons, the same strength as the bomb that wiped out Hiroshima.
A crowd of over 3,000 witnessed the event, including Defense Secretary Charles Wilson and 79 congressmen. The mushroom cloud that rose over the desert floor reportedly could be seen for hundreds of miles.
Now, regardless of your views on nuclear warfare, that day more than 57 years ago (now 70) was an incredibly important one.
On the one hand, the existence alone of a weapon that prevented armies from attacking en masse and that was widely trumpeted by the U.S. Army and directly credited with bringing an end to the Korean War just a few short months later.
“Historians cite the development of this weapon as largely responsible for bringing the horrible Korean War to an end,” said Chelenza’s brother Pete during a recent trip home to Geneva [Pete has since passed away]. “This after a two-year stalemate in which the Communists purposely prolonged the conflict by using every trick in the book.
“The advent of this weapon brought them around.”
On the other hand, however, its destructive power was such that it also helped give birth to America’s antinuclear movement, which would grow over the years and eventually lead to the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963.
So on both counts, the contributions of Chelenza — who would retire with the rank of colonel in 1974 — were massive. He died 20 years later but remains a hero to many.
“Needless to say, the family is very proud of our late brother’s many accomplishments, but the one I’m most proud of is his involvement with the atomic cannon,” said Pete. “By bringing the (Korean) war to an end, many lives were saved on both sides.”
Besides, his brother was simply following orders, something he did extraordinarily well during a highly decorated 34-year military career.
Nick was born in 1922, the third in a family that would grow to number nine siblings. He went to Geneva High, playing football, until 1940 when he dropped out to join the Army.
His most difficult battle, by family accounts, was convincing his mother to let him enlist, which she did by signing a consent form on July 9, 1940.
That led to a career that included service in three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam — a battlefield commission during the Battle of the Bulge, more than 30 medals, including the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star, 16 service bars. It’s a list that goes on and on.
So, when the Army needed an able, competent artillery battery to test fire the historic shell, the 867th Field Artillery Battalion under Chelenza’s command was the indisputable pick.
The test, nicknamed “Grable” after World War II pinup Betty Grable, was so successful that the Army immediately shipped three of the cannons to Europe, one of which, again, was under Chelenza’s watch.
“The Army had placed the awesome responsibility of commanding a weapon of unbelievable massive destruction on Nick’s shoulders,” Pete says. “It was a responsibility he accepted without hesitation.”
And just one of the highlights of a heroic career.
After retiring from the military, Chelenza started another career as an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma for 11 years, and then after that, he served as a tax assessor in Lawton, Okla.
He still has a number of relatives in our area as does his late wife, the former Florence M. Simone of Seneca Falls, who just died in October.
He is buried in Oklahoma at Fort Sill National Cemetery, appropriately not far from where Atomic Annie is permanently displayed at Fort Sill.
“My brother rarely talked about his experiences, he was that kind of man,” said Pete. “He never sought glory or recognition.”
Real heroes never do.