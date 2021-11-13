Keith Richards, guitarist, singer and songwriter with the Rolling Stones, has been quoted as saying, “Music is a language that doesn’t speak in particular words. It speaks in emotions, and if it’s in the bones, it’s in the bones.”
Actor, producer and part-time musician Johnny Depp has said, “Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can’t.”
Abbey Sitterley, writer and copy editor at the Finger Lakes Times, says, “Creating, as well as experiencing and exploring creativity, is what makes us human, so I can’t emphasize its importance enough.”
We don’t have much of a connection with Richards or Depp — other than we can listen to their music and watch their films — but we get to see and interact with Abbey daily at our office on Genesee Street in downtown Geneva.
FLT readers may know her through her regular “Around 520 Words” columns on Tuesday opinion pages, but now you will get to see and hear more from her through a new biweekly Monday feature called “Sit for a Spell.” It will focus on area musicians but also occasionally will shine the spotlight on dancers, painters, sculptors, even chefs — in short, anyone who creates something for others to enjoy.
Abbey, a Midlakes High School and Finger Lakes Community College graduate, is a performing musician herself, teaming up with her housemate Katy Martin to form The Local Hang-Ups. You can catch the duo live Nov. 21 at The Daily Refresher in Rochester or Dec. 5 at Laurentide Beer Co. in Penn Yan, check out their website or Facebook page, or listen to their recently released EP “Dialtone.”
“My parents instilled in me an eclectic musical taste,” Abbey says, noting that taste runs the gamut from ‘60s and ‘70s progressive rock to Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals to 1980s punk. “They encouraged me to learn whatever interested me, which ended up being a wide variety of instruments and styles.”
She began with drum lessons at Rossi Music in Canandaigua, then taught herself guitar so she could write her own music. Bass, banjo, and piano/synths followed, and she currently is teaching herself to play the hammered dulcimer.
I don’t even know what that is, much less how to play it!
“I’ve been doing the singer-songwriter thing on my own for a number of years, sort of a modern folk/jazz standard kind of vibe, playing gigs here and there. Katy and I started our band in the early days of March 2020, the worst timing ever,” she says with a laugh, noting the middle of a pandemic with many venues shut down may not have been the best time, exactly, to launch such a new venture. “We’re inspired by ’60s duos and modern indie folk stuff, so we aim for tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics, and play a variety of multi-generational covers.”
Whew. Luckily for us, she also has time for her writing and copy editing duties.
As for her new column, which is similar to one we ran a few years back by Genevan Eric Rapini called “Take Five,” the name of it is a play on her last name and I must say, quite brilliant (I must say that only because I came up with it!) She will catch up with musicians during breaks to have a quick conversation and then will write them in an equally conversational Q-and-A-type format. Informative, lively and fun for readers.
Abbey selected the perfect subject for her very first “Sit for a Spell,” which ran this past Monday. Waterloo native Jon Lamanna is a supremely talented musician with a strong local following. Her next column on Nov. 22 will feature the equally popular Meyer & McGuire.
“I really want to be able to highlight how artistically diverse the Finger Lakes Region is. There are performers that play mostly covers for the dinner crowd, bands that are really trying to make it big, and couples who just enjoy playing music together,” Abbey said. “I’ll be keeping the questions fresh and unique, with the intent to tell these folks’ stories and personalities as best I can.”
We hope that the column especially resonates with younger readers, who — as we all know — are not necessarily inclined to pick up a local newspaper. However, if the Jon Lamanna piece is any indication, we could be on the right track here; it was posted on social media and shared dozens of times from any number of folks, so even if it wasn’t being read in print it was being perused in cyberspace.
“I’d love to encourage folks to step outside their generation and comfort zone, especially the younger generations prone to generational snobbery — oh, maybe I shouldn’t say that! — just so they don’t miss out on how absolutely packed with talent our area is,” Abbey says, again with a laugh. “Especially after the last year and a half or so of lockdowns and isolation, artists need support as much as we really need to experience art.”
She would appreciate any and all comments on her “Sit For a Spell” columns and welcomes suggestions of creators you would like to see profiled. Contact her at asitterley@fltimes.com.
In the meantime, I hope that you continue to enjoy the music, which Louis Armstrong once famously said “is life itself,” while also enjoying the read that is “Sit for a Spell.”