Did you catch those national championship basketball games?
Both the men’s final (Kansas over upset-minded North Carolina, 72-69) and the women (new powerhouse South Carolina over former powerhouse Connecticut, 64-49) were full of drama. If you’re any kind of a hoops fan, and even if you’re not, the two tournaments allowed you to take your mind off our otherwise complicated world, at least for a little while.
But the big basketball-related question, at least for Finger Lakes Times readers, is not How did your brackets do? but this: Did you get your Hoops Hysteria gameboard completed and dropped off?
The deadline to get them to us — with all the hidden basketballs, Nos. 1-31 properly attached — was yesterday, April 8. Any that trickle in on Monday or later via the postal service that have that magical April 8 postmark will be accepted as well.
Jakki Bruce in our Business Office is usually busy enough with a myriad of responsibilities, but she also has been the Collector of the Gameboards, and she reports that she has been much busier than she thought she was going to be. As of Friday morning, Jakki said there were at least 250 entries, with another handful to go through yet and, again, the possibility that a few more will make their way to 218 Genesee St. when all is said and done.
Our Circulation Director Jeff Bacon also reports that a handful of folks took advantage of the special subscription offers that were tied into the contest as well, and I’m psyched about that.
So, all in all, it seems like you folks enjoyed the contest — save for the one edition, of course, where the basketball did not appear because of a production error, which caused more than just a little confusion for everyone! And no, we did not (as some suggested) do that on purpose just to see if you all were paying attention. However, once we got that rectified (by running two basketballs in the next day’s edition), everything seemed to run fairly smoothly.
Jakki also doubles as the Vetter of the Contest for us, checking and double-checking to see that all 31 balls have been correctly submitted on each gameboard, and she says that none of the entries she’s seen so far have had to be disqualified. So, if you submitted one, you definitely are in the running for one of our three fabulous prizes.
And speaking of prizes, I want to once again give a huge shout out to the sponsors of our Hoops Hysteria contest, all of which graciously donated prizes. They would be the great, community-minded folks at Lynch’s Furniture, Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor and Mark’s Pizzeria all in Geneva, Woody’s Bar and Grille in the Quality Inn in Waterloo, and Abby Wine and Spirits in downtown Waterloo. We can’t thank you all enough.
What will happen next is that — after Jakki has verified ALL the eligible and completed gameboards — we will take all the entries to Lynch’s on Exchange Street in Geneva, and owner Bernie Lynch will randomly select the winners. This will happen on Wednesday, April 13. The Grand Prize is a recliner from Lynch’s ($499 value) and a $100 gift certificate from Mark’s; second prize is a $100 gift certificate from Abby’s, a $50 gift certificate from Woody’s and $150 cash ($300 value); and third prize is a $50 certificate from Pedulla’s and $150 cash ($200 value).
Bernie will draw the winners, then we’ll contact them, get them their prizes and let you all know who the champs were in our own basketball bracket-busting tournament, Hoops Hysteria.
Good luck to everyone who played the contest all the way through and submitted a completed gameboard, and thank you all for playing. We had as much fun as you did (except maybe for Jakki!)!