Stupendous. Very beautiful. Incredible.
Those are just some of the words that Alberto used to describe New York City. Except that, being Italian, he used the words from his native tongue — stupenda, bellissima, incredibile.
He also wrote that he was “contentissimo” to be there, which can be translated to “super happy.”
Allow me to explain:
Alberto is the grandson of one of my dad’s best friends in Italy. He’s 18 years old and was in the Big Apple for nine days in March as part of a Model United Nations conference through his high school. The conference drew students from all over the world, including Canada, France, Australia and Italy. It was Alberto’s first trip to the United States, and he clearly was awestruck.
We communicated in the most modern of ways — via messages on WhatsApp — and the first day he wrote, “I am in New York now, and I have to say it’s an incredible thing. Very beautiful. Today I visited a few places including Central Park, the Brooklyn Bridge, Wall Street, Trump Tower.”
It reminded me of when my cousin Claudio came to the United States for the first time as a 13-year-old in 1998, and we took him to New York City, where all he wanted to do was see the Twin Towers — and when he did his eyes absolutely lit up.
Both these episodes also remind me of what a special country we live in. Sure, we have issues — a laundry list of problems that now even includes, sadly, entertainers smacking each other up on live television — but there really is no better place in the world. And the world — much of it, at least — recognizes that.
It’s easy, probably too easy, to take things for granted. I mean, how many of us would use the words stupendous, very beautiful, and incredible to describe New York City? And really, when’s the last time you used “stupendous” in any regard? But when you’re able to look at us through the eyes of others — such as my young foreign relatives — it can force you to focus on the great things that we have and that we are. And not all those problems.
On Alberto’s second day he excitedly reported that the group had eaten at Chick-fil-A (seriously!), visited the New York Public Library (the largest library he has ever seen), and saw the iconic United Nations Headquarters (though they couldn’t go in because of the war going on in Ukraine).
“Everything,” he said, “is incredible” (I assume that means Chick-fil-A as well).
Claudio said the same thing, especially about the World Trade Centers, which, of course, were the very definition of incredible. Since Sept. 11, 2001, whenever I have visited him in Italy, the first thing he wants to do is pull out his photos of those magnificent buildings and reminisce about the only time he ever saw them.
Yes, even with all its warts, especially its divisiveness these days, America is a remarkable place. We need a reminder of that sometimes. And it includes, of course, the Finger Lakes, although to outsiders the undeniable symbol of America remains New York City with its skyscrapers, its opulence, its hustle-bustle and its historic sights.
The only disappointment for Alberto on his trip wasn’t even America’s fault. Because of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the UN building was off limits to visitors. So the Model UN activities — which for Alberto’s group included a dialogue on the problems of education in Morocco, of all things — had to be held in a Hilton near Times Square. Which he said was still pretty darn good, or in his words, magnifico (magnificent, and when’s the last time you used “magnificent” in a sentence?)
I enjoyed reading Alberto’s daily takes on all the things he was seeing and doing — it was sort of like having a newborn in the house and getting to rediscover life’s stupendous, magnificent and incredible things through the baby’s experiences.
I had hoped to get to New York City to visit with Alberto when he was here, but that didn’t work out. “Don’t worry,” he told me. “I surely will return to America because it is very beautiful and then we will easily be able to meet.”
Yes, America had clearly delivered again.