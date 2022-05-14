I had a professor of Italian at St. John Fisher College who not only was among the best instructors I ever had, but also was among the most memorable.
I didn’t major in Italian or anything like that, so those courses weren’t the most important in my studies, but with a good portion of my family actually living in Italy, I knew that I would be traveling there often in my life. I wanted to learn enough of the language to be able to participate in conversations, rather than just sitting at the table twiddling my thumbs and drinking wine.
Enter Dr. Richard Newton.
His classes were lively and fun, but also intense. I imagine that most of my classmates just wanted to learn a few words, but he taught us as if we were taking the first steps toward becoming fluent. He did so, always, with a twinkle in his eye, laughing along with us when we inevitably butchered the language, gently correcting and calling for above all else, repetition … repetition … repetition.
And you know what? It worked.
A few years after I graduated in 1982, I went to Italy with Dr. Newton’s lessons tucked somewhere firmly in my brain, and for the first time I was able to converse with family, friends, even strangers; every so often I even drew compliments on how well I spoke, which floored me. Many assumed I learned the language from my Italian-born father, but I would correct people and say, “I learned a little from Dad, but mainly I learned to speak properly from my college professor.”
When I returned, I wrote Dr. Newton a letter to thank him for teaching me Italian. I told him about all the compliments I received from natives and how I always credited him. It had been years since I’d seen Dr. Newton, and in those prehistoric — or rather pre-internet — days, I couldn’t be sure that my letter, sent to him at Fisher, even got to him.
But it did, and a few weeks later I received a return letter from him.
He wrote that my note had made his day, his semester and his year. He said he rarely got notes like that and never, he said, did they come from someone who only took his classes to get a basic understanding of the language. I think actually I may have been a bit over-the-top in my praise because — in the good-natured, humorous manner that he used in class — he also said that his wife asked, “When are you and Mike going to get married?”
Dr. Newton passed away in 2017, and in these definitive internet days, I was able to find his obituary, which among other pursuits noted that “Dick” was known “to sneak cookies to neighbor dogs” and believed “a martini should be made with gin and the merest hint of vermouth (no olive!)” I’m quite sure Dr. Newton himself penned those words before he died.
You may be wondering what led me down this particular Memory Lane. Believe it or not, it was a trip to Wegmans.
I was in line the other day with about $40 worth of items and had placed one of those green dividers between my purchases and those of the young lady ahead of me. As she went to pay for hers, she picked up that divider and said to the cashier, “I’m paying for his too.”
My head was off in La La Land somewhere — probably thinking about the beginning of our golf league or something — when the cashier started ringing up my items.
“Wait. No, no, no,” I said to the woman, who was probably about 25 years old. “You’re not paying for mine. No way.”
She turned to me and said, “To God be the glory … God bless you.”
In case you’re wondering, yeah, this kind of stuff happens to me all the time. NOT!
So, I tried being a bit more hard-nosed and said, “No ma’am, you really are not paying for my items. No way. Come on now … ”
By this point, the cashier — a young man, probably the same age as her (were they in on this together?!) — just smiled at me and said, “You’re all set. Too late.”
I honestly didn’t know how to react. It’s not often that I’m at a loss for words, but I said, sort of goofily, “Hey, can I at least give you some cash so you can go buy yourself a coffee or something?”
She smiled and said, very politely, “No way but thank you … and God bless.” And she walked away, pushing her cart of groceries, while I just stood there trying to shake the cobwebs out of my head and processing what had just happened.
“God bless you too … ” I sort of stammered to someone who wasn’t even there any longer.
This incredible and totally unexpected act of unbridled kindness caused me again to go to that thing called the internet and google “examples of random kindness.” I got any number of hits, of course, including one from a website called Develop Good Habits — a listing of “151 Best Random Acts of Kindness.”
In the narrative before the listing, it read: “In a world beset by negativity, kindness is like a ray of sunlight shining through the dark clouds of pessimism, anger and misery. It does not take too much effort to be kind. Moreover, it does not cost so much to extend kindness to others.”
And then, No. 30 on the list of 151 was this: Write a letter to former teachers who made a difference in your life.
That is what caused me to remember my correspondence with Dr. Newton and made me think, “Hey, I’ve done that!”
So, to that young woman who I am quite sure I’ll never see again, thank you — both for paying for my items and for leading me to reminisce about a certain martini-drinking, dog-loving, wonderful man.
Think acts of kindness don’t mean anything? Think again.