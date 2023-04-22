My wife has an uncanny knack when it comes to song lyrics. I often say that she only needs to hear a song once, and she can nail all the words to it. That may not be entirely true, but believe me, it’s close enough.
And a favorite song line that she repeats often comes from one of her most beloved artists, Bob Seger. It’s a tune that — even though it came out way back in the Dark Ages of 1978 — has had staying power. I’ll bet that even a number of youngsters these days know it, 45 years later.
The song: “Hollywood Nights.”
The line: “See some old friends, good for the soul.”
I was able to visit with three old friends over the past few days, and I can say that my week took a remarkable upswing.
The first was Auburn tailor Tony Tesoro, who not only is a maestro with a pair of shears and a tape measure but is one of the nicest and gentlest of men on our planet. He also happened to be born in the same small Italian village as my father, and when I say small, it’s about the size of Lyons. I mean, what are the chances that two men from a village of less than 4,000 would end up spending seven decades in upstate New York?
My dad knew Tony’s family in the Old Country, and in fact, when dad was a teen, he even was asked to watch Tony and his sister a few times when the adults had to run errands. Tony came to America in 1954, about four years before my father; his folks settled in Auburn and he has been running his tailor shop since 1965, first out of his home and then later out of a store on West Genesee Street.
He is kind, friendly and, like I said, a magician with a pin cushion, and in his early 80s he is still going strong with no intentions of slowing down. He also is an amazing connection for me to my late dad. Which is unbeatable.
So, after a great conversation with Tony that concluded with a couple of nips of Strega — a liqueur made in a factory near his and dad’s native village — in his cramped office, I headed off to the Prison City Pub and Brewery in downtown Auburn to meet my buddy Gerry Guiney. Gerry is more my contemporary than Tony, but he is fortunate enough to be retired from the state corrections system, where he spent a lot of time at the Auburn Correctional Facility. He also was a dear friend of my dad.
We hadn’t seen each other since dad’s funeral in July, but over a couple of glasses of Sad Devotion to Ancient Religion — an interesting name for a very tasty dark brew that was recommended to me by a regular — we got caught up on our families, Gerry and his wife’s winter in Florida, and an upcoming trip to Italy that we will be on together.
And then lastly for my trifecta of uplifting reconnections, I had lunch Wednesday with Jim Beauchamp, a fellow St. John Fisher Class of 1982 graduate and soccer teammate. We had not seen each other — literally — since the day we graduated 41 years ago. It’s funny but I am just realizing this as I write this column that the thread (no tailor pun intended) that connects me to all three of these gentlemen is my father. Dad came to watch most of our games when I played at Fisher, so he knew all my teammates, including Jim. When Jim saw his obit online last summer, he tracked me down and we’ve been trying to get together ever since.
So Wednesday at Parker’s, after hugs and handshakes, our conversation started this way: “What have you been doing for the past 41 years?” Followed by laughs.
We had a great visit. It was more like we hadn’t seen each other in 41 minutes rather than 41 years, and I was so pleased to learn he has one son who is a sophomore at Fisher and another who is playing baseball at St. John’s University in Queens. Jim says he and his wife are going to slow down after “paying off those two mortgages.”
We had more laughs, a great lunch and we vowed to stay in touch. I joked that we probably don’t have too many “40-year stretches” left to not see each other.
I get personal every so often in this “Pub Chat” space, and it’s really not intended to say, “This is my life and you should live like me.” Not at all. It’s because by sharing some of my experiences, I’m hoping it will remind you of some of yours. And it’s also meant as a reminder that with all the nastiness going on in today’s world — and now, apparently, we even have to worry about pulling into the wrong driveway or knocking on the wrong door — seeing some old friends is indeed good for the soul. I highly recommend it.
And so would Bob Seger ... and my wife.