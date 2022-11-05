Wow, there are so many things I could write about in this week’s “Pub Chat.”
Like the $100 billion commitment from Micron Technology in Upstate New York’s economy and job market (bolstered even more Wednesday by the announcement of the first spin-off business from that, a $319 million facility for the semiconductor industry in Genesee County to our west) … or Elon Musk taking over Twitter … or the fact that daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday and it will be time to “fall back” an hour (some sharp readers may note that I screwed that up back in the spring, but we don’t need to go there) … or even my daughter’s beautiful wedding celebration that we attended down in North Carolina a couple of weeks ago.
There also is something coming up Tuesday that is very important to a lot of people, and I’m not talking about my squad’s bocce match in the Sons and Daughters of Italy league that evening. It’s Election Day. I am not going to predict who I think is going to win or whether the House and Senate will be “flipped,” but I will say that politics has turned into a veritable contact sport these days. You know that if you’ve been following any of the dog-eat-dog, nasty campaign ads that have flooded the airwaves the last few weeks.
There are enough places to read about all of those things (except for my daughter’s wedding), so — at the risk of alienating some of you readers, I realize — what I actually want to touch on is a real contact sport. Football.
More specifically, I want to look at our latest promotion here at the Paragraph Factory, “Football Frenzy.”
First of all, what a great time to be a football fan around here. All of our local — or semi-local — teams are having terrific seasons. It may be the first time in history that Hobart, Syracuse, the New York Jets and Giants, and the Buffalo Bills all have winning records as late as the first week in November (and yes, I realize the Jets and Giants both play their home games in New Jersey, but their name says New York, so please don’t write in).
Anyway, the Statesmen are 5-3 and play at Buffalo State today. The Orange are 6-2, have already qualified for a bowl game, and are at Pittsburgh today. The 5-3 Jets host the Bills tomorrow in a key AFC East showdown (and who would have thought going into the season that the Jets would be involved in any “key” games?) The Giants, at 6-2 and among the biggest surprises in the NFL, have a bye this week. And those Bills are 6-1 and one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
That makes a total record of 28-11 going into the weekend — a sterling 72% win rate.
Piggybacking on that gridiron excitement is one of the reasons we initiated the “Football Frenzy,” which you have seen in the paper throughout October, and you will continue to see through November — in fact, you can find it today on Page 4C.
It’s as simple as simple can be. Call Jeff in our Circulation Department to either open a new one-year or six-month subscription or renew your current subscription by a year or six months and get a chance to predict who will win the Super Bowl in February (if you go for a year, you’ll get two predictions; six months will get you one). Think the Bills are a lock? Tell Jeff. Have a feeling those upstart Giants might go all the way? Tell Jeff. Like another team, maybe San Francisco or Philly or my favorites, the Vikings? Tell Jeff.
After the Big Game is played on Feb. 12 and we know who the NFL champion is, we will take all the entries that correctly predicted that winning team and randomly draw one for a Grand Prize of $2,023 in honor of the year 2023.
It’s the largest cash prize we have ever offered, and again, it’s simple.
And hey, I know it pales in comparison to the $1.6 billion Powerball prize up for grabs tonight, but it’s still a pretty good chunk of change, especially just after the holidays.
So, if you have been thinking about subscribing to the Finger Lakes Times, or you need to renew a current subscription (even if it is not up yet), now is the perfect time to do so and get a chance (or two) to cash in to the tune of over two grand. This promotion only runs through the end of November, however, so do it now.
Oh, and don’t forget to get out and vote on Tuesday if you haven’t already!