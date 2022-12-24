My guess is you either adore “Dominick the Donkey,” that cute little burro that helps Santa deliver his presents over the hills of Italy, or you despise him. I don’t think there’s any middle ground, any gray area, when it comes to poor Dominick.
Perhaps more precisely, you are just sick of hearing that tune over and over — and over — during the holiday season. Eee-aw, eee-aw.
If you fall in the latter category, you’re probably angry with me now for giving you an earworm that I admit is hard, if not impossible, to shake.
But as annoying as it may be to some, in our family that tune is about as sentimental as they come. My dad loved to sing, loudly and sometimes a bit off-key. It gave him great joy, and it always lifted the spirits of those within earshot. Often, when he lived with us, my wife and I would hear him singing in his bedroom. Not along with the television. Not to a record player. Not to any one but just to himself. Just singing.
And Dominick was among his favorites, in all honesty, whether it was Christmastime or not. We could be sitting around on a sticky, hot, summer day, and if the singing session went on long enough, Dad would get around to crooning about Dominick. But especially during the holidays — at big family gatherings like Christmas Eve, after dinner on an otherwise insignificant night, even while driving us to school events — Dominick often would be along with us.
Interestingly, Lou Monte, the man who co-wrote that tune and then sang and recorded it back in 1960, may have had some connections to the Finger Lakes. Born Louis Scaglione in 1917 in Manhattan to parents from the Calabria region of Italy, Monte’s contemporaries included other Italian-American crooners such as Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Tony Bennett. His biggest hit was another novelty-type song, “Pepino the Italian Mouse,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963. If you’re a New York Mets fan, you may have caught another of his ditties, “Lazy Mary,” which is often played during the seventh-inning stretch at their games.
I’ve heard over the years, that he either married or dated a woman from Auburn, who had ties to Geneva. Facts about him are very sketchy, however, even on what my mother-in-law calls the “internet machine.” All I could find out with a google search is that he was married twice (no names), retired to Florida in 1982 with his second wife, and died there in 1989. Oh, and his net worth was $3 million to $5 million. Not bad for a guy singing about donkeys and mice.
I also have heard that he performed at Geneva’s venerable Club 86 — joining other greats of the day such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louie Armstrong and Nat King Cole — and that afterwards he would stick around and play cards deep into the night with local fellows. Some old-timers at the Sons of Italy told me that, though I’ve never been able to substantiate it, either. Other than to take their word for it, of course.
Oh well, didn’t matter to dad as he sang about Dominick, “the cutest little donkey, you never see him kick,” who, wearing the mayor’s derby, brings presents for children such as “a pair of shoes for Louie and a dress for Josephine.” Sometimes dad even got the words right and in the correct order! And he always emphasized the refrain, “Jing-a-di-jing … eee-aw eee-aw.”
Sorry again. You probably had just gotten that out of your head …
The reason why I’m writing about this, which you rightly probably are wondering about along about now, is that because Dad is now singing — and braying — loudly in heaven alongside Mom and many other friends and relatives. So back here on Earth, for the first time in my 62 years, I have neither parent to celebrate the holidays with, and my wife and daughter, sisters and other loved ones and I are left, instead, with the task of keeping all those precious memories alive, which I will do for as long as I’m here. Eee-aw, eee-aw. Sorry but not sorry.
So, from my family — which includes all of my work family here at the Finger Lakes Times — to you and yours, have a very Merry Christmas. And even if you do not celebrate the holiday, at least make time to enjoy your own family and friends during the season and reflect on the good things in your life, whether or not it includes paying homage to a kindly little donkey.