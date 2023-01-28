I had an uncle who owned an Italian restaurant in Cincinnati in the early 1970s. Knowing that I was a huge baseball fan, he used to regale me with tales of members of the most famous baseball team of the time — the Big Red Machine — frequenting his restaurant.
I can’t remember the exact details, but he said that apparently guys like Pete Rose, Tony Perez, Joe Morgan and Johnny Bench loved his sauce, his meatballs, and his other Italian specialties. I was 11 or 12, so too young to ask the appropriate follow-up question: Did those Reds favor his red sauce?
Anyway, I never got a chance to see that restaurant or to visit Uncle Val in Cincy. In the mid-70s, he returned to Upstate New York and died in 1998 at the too-young age of 47.
I don’t have any other particular connections to the Queen City other than knowing a handful of Cincinnati Reds fans, including colleague Mike Hibbard and Genevan Joe Iaconis. But Cincinnati is on my mind this weekend because, in a roundabout way, the city’s pro football team, the Bengals, means an awful lot to a bunch of Finger Lakes Times readers.
And they don’t even know it.
Here’s the skinny:
In October and November, we ran a circulation special called “Football Frenzy.” During those months, if you purchased a new subscription to the paper, or renewed one for either six months or one year, you got a chance to predict the winner of this year’s pro football championship game, which you may know by a different name that rhymes with “Blooper Pole” but which we can’t use here because the NFL frowns upon it in regards to promotional efforts.
However, if your predicted team wins it all in the Big Game on Feb. 12, you go into a random drawing with all the other folks who picked that same team for a chance to win $2,023, cleverly selected by our FLT promotions think-tank to match the year 2023.
A total of 129 customers took advantage of the offer, bought or re-upped an FLT subscription (thank you, folks!) and gave us their bold NFL championship prediction. As you may suspect — especially around these parts — the Buffalo Bills were far and away the favorites, being forecast on 73 entries to claim the title. However, when the Bills were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, in last week’s divisional playoffs, those 73 picks also were eliminated from contention for the dough.
Ten other teams were chosen as well, but only three of them are still alive in the playoffs — Kansas City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The Chiefs were selected by 28 people, the Eagles by 11, and the 49ers by a grand total of one person. If San Francisco wins the championship, we have an automatic winner (and if you’re reading this, I’ll bet you know who you are). If the Chiefs win it all, we’ll randomly select one of the 28 who predicted them, and if the Eagles do, we’ll randomly pick one of those 11.
You may have noticed I didn’t mention Cincinnati — home of Uncle Val’s savory meatballs and the Bengals. Not a single person in our contest forecast star quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals to be world champions this season.
So, if that scenario plays out, we turn to Rule No. 5 in our contest: “If no one predicts the correct NFL Champion, a random drawing will be held from among ALL entries and the name drawn will win the $2,023.”
And that, friends, is why the Cincinnati Bengals suddenly should have 89 new fans cheering heartily for them this weekend here in the Finger Lakes. Even a handful of folks who predicted teams that didn’t make the playoffs — like Seattle, Washington and Green Bay — will have a chance to cash in if Cincinnati wins it all.
And two grand? That just might be enough to make a trip to Cincy to hunt down a good Italian joint.