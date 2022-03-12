Just some housekeeping items in this week’s “Pub Chat” on this first weekend of Daylight Savings Time 2022.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour when you go to bed Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight — that’s a deal I’ll take anytime.
And kids, you may not get that whole “setting your clocks” thing these days what with all your gadgets, computers, iPhones, cellphones, TVs, vehicles, etc. changing their internal clocks automatically. I remember the days when my mom and dad would practically run themselves ragged physically changing the hands on all the clocks in our house twice a year. And they invariably would forget one, which was always the one I would reference when they asked me why I wasn’t ready to go to church yet!
• • •
HOOPS HYSTERIA: How’s your gameboard doing? Good, I hope. You should have 11 numbered basketballs pasted in at this point, and today, within these pages, you will find basketballs Nos. 12 and 13.
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s our “Hoops Hysteria!” game being played throughout the month of March, when basketball tournaments reign supreme. Find 31 numbered basketballs in your Finger Lakes Times — one numbered for every day of the month — attach them to the gameboard, and submit those completed gameboards at the end of March for a chance to win great prizes.
The Grand Prize is a $599 package that includes a recliner from Lynch’s Furniture in Geneva and a gift certificate from Mark’s Pizzeria. Second place is a $300 package of gift certificates and cash, and third place is a $200 package of gift certificates and cash.
In addition to Lynch’s and Mark’s, other sponsors of the contest include Abby Wines & Spirits in Waterloo, Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor in Geneva, and Woody’s Bar & Grille on Route 414 in Seneca Falls. Make sure you thank them if you’re out and about.
And make sure you hunt down those basketballs (by the way, we have extras here at our office if you’re missing balls or gameboards or both).
• • •
VACATION GUIDE: Regardless of what the weather is doing as you gaze out your window today, remember this: Warm weather and summer are not too far off. Really.
With that in mind, we are busy planning and collecting information for our annual summer vacation guide “Explore!” It’s been scaled down in recent years as the pandemic put the kibosh on things, causing a number of summertime festivals, events, camps and activities to either be postponed or downright canceled.
This summer, however, let’s hope that covid is in our rearview mirror and things can get back to at least semi-normal, especially our enjoyment of all things summertime in the Finger Lakes.
So, if you know of or are in charge of an event such as a festival or a concert series or a summer camp or a food or wine tasting or a car show — basically anything of entertainment or even educational value in the region in the 98 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day that you would like publicized in “Explore! A Finger Lakes Vacation Guide” — please send an email with information to Susan Clark Porter and Olivia Bailey at fltvg@fltimes.com.
The glossy magazine, which we distribute beyond our four-county circulation footprint, is published in May, but the deadline for materials is April 1, which will be here before you know it. Susan and Olivia also can also answer any questions you may have.
• • •
LATER SPORTS: Speaking of sports, such as March basketball tournaments, in recent weeks, we have adjusted our daily deadlines so that we are able to get some later results in the next day’s paper.
When the pandemic was raging, we had to tighten those deadlines for logistical reasons, but with things loosened up, we’ve been able to go back to later press times, and if you’re a sports fan — like me — I hope you’ve been able to notice the difference. Sports Editor Pete Lambos has been tracking thing and reports that with the later deadline, we’ve been able to get an average of 3-4 more local results in each edition and sometimes as many as 6-7.
We look at it as something that covid forced us to take away from readers, but now we’re able to give something back.
Also, because of the shifting deadlines, covering later sectional tournament games hasn’t been nearly as stress-inducing for Pete and fellow sports writer Nick Felice.
And speaking of sectionals, congratulations to local squads Newark (boys Class B1), Waterloo (girls Class B1) and Midlakes (girls Class B2), all of which claimed championships.
• • •
IRELAND/UKRAINE: To all my Irish friends, here’s wishing you a very happy St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. I’m guessing that many of you will be at Kelly’s Irish Pub on Exchange Street in Geneva Thursday morning, beginning the celebration with a bowl of Lucky Charms and Guinness.
“Sláinte” — or cheers in Irish.
And whether you are celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, watching some March hoops, or just reading your Finger Lakes Times, please keep the people of Ukraine in your thoughts and prayers as so many are fleeing their beloved country or putting up brave resistance against Putin’s invaders.
A number of folks in the Finger Lakes have connections to Ukraine, including Finger Lakes Times “Alternate Energy” columnist Jim Bobreski, who has friends and family there.
“Buty oberezhnym” — or be safe in Ukrainian.