I love connections, those serendipitous six degrees of separation, those ties that bind us as human beings even if we don’t learn about them for many years. Or sometimes ever.
On Dec. 11, I wrote a “Pub Chat” about the greatest pro baseball players that had passed through Geneva when the city had minor-league teams. Pete Rose made my list.
A few days later, I received a note from Allison Stokes. The column had connected with her. She said that the mention of Rose sparked memories for her of another man, the late A. Bartlett Giamatti, the former Major League Baseball commissioner who banned Rose from the sport for gambling indiscretions.
Allison wrote “Faith Matters,” a biweekly column for the Finger Lakes Times, back in 2014. She is a published author and the founding director of the Women’s Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes, which is based in Seneca Falls and according to its website, committed to “bringing peace to life.” She also has served as director of the Interfaith Chapel at the University of Rochester and been chaplain or associate chaplain at Vassar College, Yale University and Ithaca College.
She also knows I’m a big baseball fan, even gifting me a Christmas tree ornament in the shape of a baseball from Cooperstown a few years ago.
Her connection to Bart Giamatti? He was the president of Yale when she was serving as associate university chaplain there. In fact, after reading my column and thinking about Giamatti, she pulled out her diplomas and discovered he had signed them, something she told me, “I am now really, really happy about.”
Allison believes — as do I — that the pressure of dealing with Rose, who was baseball’s all-time hits leader and a sure-fire Hall of Famer until his banishment, led to Giamatti’s premature death. Even though he was a heavy smoker and an autopsy revealed previous “silent heart attacks,” Giamatti was way too young — 51 — when he died in 1989.
“The man was a hero of mine because of his personal integrity and truth-telling,” Allison told me. “I believe that the influence on American life and culture of ‘baseball’s designated thinker’ is more profound than we know.”
I agree.
Along with her note she sent me a copy of a sermon she delivered at a Monday morning chapel service at the Hartford Seminary two month after Giamatti’s death entitled, “Fought the Good Fight, Finished the Race.”
In it she said: “Bart took a stand for truth-telling and personal responsibility. He did so at great personal cost. He did so for the game he loved: Baseball. It was said he was concerned for baseball’s image. But it was much more than that. A. Bartlett Giamatti took a stand not just for the integrity of American baseball, but for the integrity of American life and culture. … Bart Giamatti died prematurely, yet in his stand against corruption, he is destined to achieve a certain immortality in the world of sports. This makes great sense to us as Christians who believe that life, goodness, and truth WILL prevail over death, evil and deception.”
She also told about her most memorable interaction with Giamatti. It happened during an Easter service at Yale’s Battell Chapel. They were sitting together, in the chancel and when Allison got up to speak, Giamatti leaned over and whispered to her, “Give ‘em hell.”
“With this outrageous — and gracious — gesture, I felt welcomed as one of the guys,” she said.
The date of that Easter service was March 30, 1986.
Which is the final connection in this story. I remember that Easter vividly. Here in the Finger Lakes it was stiflingly hot, about 95 degrees. My wife at the time was pregnant. Very pregnant with our daughter. So pregnant and uncomfortable that we did not attend Easter Mass but rather, later that evening, we went to Geneva General Hospital, and in the early-morning hours of Monday, March 31, Kristine — our gift from God — entered the world.
I told Allison that, and she said, “Thanks for sharing with me the story of your daughter’s birth on the day after Easter 1986. Now I won’t forget her birth date.”
Just as I won’t forget Allison’s interaction with Bart Giamatti on Easter Sunday 1986.
You want some more connections? Giamatti’s son is actor Paul Giamatti, who has starred in a number of terrific movies, including my favorite wine film “Sideways.” Much of that was filmed in the southern California town of Solvang, famous for its Dutch architecture including downtown windmills. I didn’t know anything about Solvang until I went there with my wife Jan’s family in 2014, and I didn’t know that Paul was Bart’s son until I started looking things up for this “Pub Chat” on Thursday.
Wow, connections can be amazing.