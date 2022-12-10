Nothing says it’s holiday time to me quite like Christmas cookies.
Don’t get me wrong. There are a couple of great movies that help too, like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Cousin Eddie on Clark’s bonus of a one-year membership in the Jelly of the Month Club: “Clark, that’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.”) and “Elf” (Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf: “I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite” and “I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins.”).
It’s not the season until I’ve seen those two flicks and Seneca Falls’ “It’s A Wonderful Life.” But nothing kicks the Clausometer Spirit Meter (another “Elf” reference) up a notch or two like when the tree- and Santa-shaped sugar cookies start coming out and the gingerbread cookies and the almond cookies and the … well, you get the picture.
To help us here at the Times get into the spirit — and hopefully to help you readers too — we started up a Cookie Contest in 2010 that has evolved into a tradition of its own. If you’ve been following along through the years (we’ve held it every year since except 2020, when covid played the Grinch and forced us to cancel it) and saving those winning recipes, you have quite a collection of special confections, including treats like White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies, Apricot Cream Cheese Drops (I’m making those tonight!) and Christmas Pistachio Cookies. Are you drooling yet?
And, if you’ve gotten through today’s paper to this third section, you also have read about this year’s contest winners — and so you have even more recipes to try.
Susan Clark Porter, who is a jill-of-all-trades for us — part-time reporter, editor, photographer, and just about anything else we ask her to do — has been running the cookie contest for us since its inception. She has it down to a science, lining up judges each year (including the reigning first-place winner who comes back to taste and judge), running the actual tasting event, tabulating the results, collecting the winning recipes, writing the stories about the contests and taking photos when Spencer Tulis is not around (like this year). She even sweeps up afterwards.
The neat thing for us is that as the entries start coming in on the Monday of the judging each year, our conference room starts to smell like a bakery. Which is infinitely better than smelling like a conference room.
Sue was a little bummed that there were only 13 entries this year — we figure probably with the cost of ingredients skyrocketing, fewer folks are baking — but she also was able to look at the bright side.
“The fewer number of entries did mean we had to punt, but the silver lining is that each judge tried every cookie, which is not possible when you have 30 or so entries,” she said. “I found myself grateful for the bakers who did take the time and spent the money to enter and felt like maybe I had been taking all the prior contest bakers for granted.”
A special shout-out also to this year’s judges, who lent their critical eyes, their taste buds and their own dose of holiday spirit: Last year’s winner Emily Hoven, Greg Stachowicz of The Fairville Baker, Lisette Wilson of Dave and Rita’s Farm Market and Bakery in Romulus, and our very own FLT Sports Editor Pete Lambos, a beer aficionado who, between hoppy swigs, also enjoys sweet treats.
This year’s winner is Beth French of Geneva, who took first (Brown Butter Maple Waffle Cookies) and second (Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso Sandwich Cookie, which I can’t wait to make myself) and is the mom of 2019 contest winner Rebecka Picchi. Talk about keeping it all in the family — another holiday tradition, right?
Noting that last year’s winner, Emily, also took first and second as Beth did this year, Sue said, “We joked that maybe we should pit them against each other in a bake-off!”
Hmmmmm. Sounds good to me.
“There are some really talented bakers out there, especially those who conceive of and create their own recipes,” Sue said, noting that some bakers in her neighborhood cookie exchange group have used some of the winning recipes.
And she had the perfect quote to wrap up this “Pub Chat,” which led to the headline at the top of this column: “Cookies may be the best route to world peace. People are genuinely happy tasting and sharing them.”
I mean, neither Buddy the Elf nor Cousin Eddie could have said it better than that.