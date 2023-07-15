I am a stats kind of guy, which probably explains why I like baseball so much. It’s the ultimate statistics- and analytics-driven sport.
It’s also why I can tell you that Roberto Clemente had a lifetime batting average of .317 with exactly 3,000 hits and that Cy Young had a ridiculous 511 career wins and that the legendary Babe Ruth had 714 home runs, but I can’t tell you what I had for lunch yesterday or what I was supposed to buy at the grocery store. Drives my wife crazy.
But I’ve been perusing the numbers for our sixth annual Finger Lakes Times Readers’ Choice Awards, and there are some pretty interesting statistics. At least to a numbers geek like me.
First of all, thank you to our own Beth Kesel and Danielle Hagerman for compiling those stats, and to Mary Chelenza for logging in the 400 or so paper ballots that were dropped off and on Survey Monkey — no, that’s not my pet nickname for anyone in our office but a website that automatically compiled the digital votes that were received so that Beth, Danielle and Mary were spared at least a little bit of math.
Some of the findings:
• A total of nearly 3,500 ballots were received, which compares favorably to the past two years, though didn’t set any records — that would be last year, when over 3,800 were received.
• Survey Monkey — through the use of some very colorful graphs — shows that in the very first day of voting (June 21), 259 votes were logged in followed by 249 the next day. The pace then slowed a bit for about a week before ramping back up to 258 on June 30. Again, voting slowed for another week before a big final push — presumably as area businesses called on people to make sure they voted. A high of 331 votes was received on July 6, followed by 277 on July 7, the final day of voting. Sorry, that may be too much nitty-gritty for you, but I love that stuff.
• I can tell you who the first person to register a vote was (in other words, someone who just could not wait!) and who the last person was (in other words, someone who almost forgot), but I won’t ... for privacy reasons.
• I can also tell you that 2,018 voters (or 69.4%) were not Finger Lakes Times subscribers (at least not yet, but we’ll try to reel them in), which tells me, again, that many nominated businesses really made a push to get people to cast ballots.
• Not everyone voted in each of the 83 categories, but the two categories that drew the most votes didn’t surprise me: Favorite Ice Cream had 2,153 votes and Best Pizza drew 2,008. As for the fewest voters, I can only assume that most FLT readers have pretty good hearing because Best Hearing Center drew the lowest total of 1,241 votes.
• Only one winner broke the 900-vote plateau and that was The Rusty Pig in Geneva for Best BBQ (929 votes). Cracking the 800 mark were Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union for Best Credit Union (867) and Waterloo’s Littlejohn & Barbi for Best Orthodontist (840), while Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor in Geneva almost got there in Best Liquor Store (799 votes).
• Littlejohn & Barbi (60.74%) and FL Federal Credit Union (60.42%) were the most dominant winners in their categories, while the absolute tightest race was for Best Used Car Dealer with Geneva Coach Inc. (340 votes) edging Geneva Foreign & Sports by a grand total of one vote, and Tradition Automotive Group of Geneva and Newark just four votes back. Talk about every vote counting.
• And finally, in something of a surprise, there had been a total of 32 five-time winners in the first five years of our award program, but nine of those dynasties were knocked off the top pedestal this year, leaving 23 as six-time winners who will be defending all those titles in our seventh annual RCA next year.
I hope you enjoyed the contest as much as we did — we love tracking the voting to see how things are going. A word on nominations, too. We allow our readers to seed the contest by running a nomination period for a couple of weeks before the voting starts. We add up the nominations and list the top five or six in each category on our ballots. We received a number of calls this year asking why such-and-such a business wasn’t listed in the balloting, and it was simply because they didn’t receive enough nominations. So if you know of or even run a business that you would like to see in the voting that wasn’t this year, make sure you remember that for next year.
In the meantime, congratulations to all the Best of the Best businesses, firms and attractions that were winners this year. We are putting together a special winners section that will be published in a couple of weeks and will list all those top-notch champions, so look for that and then get out and support all your favorites.