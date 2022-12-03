We’ll put this “Pub Chat” in the category “You Never Know Who You’re Going To Bump Into In Champaign, Illinois.”
I’ll bet you didn’t even know that was a category, did you?
Last Sunday, I headed to Champaign, two hours south of Chicago, via U.S. 57 (I know because, at the last minute, I had to rent a car from O’Hare International and drive it). Community Media Group, which owns the Finger Lakes Times, also owns the Champaign News-Gazette. In fact, it is CMG’s largest paper and is currently being run by former FLT publisher Paul Barrett with another former FLT publisher, Mark Lukas, as advertising director.
Champaign is a city of about 89,000 people and borders Urbana, another city of about 38,000. The University of Illinois campus spreads into both cities and has 44,000 students. You toss in Parkland College, a public community college with another 11,000 students, and you have a major metro area of almost 200K.
The News-Gazette also owns four radio stations, including the news/talk station WDWS, home to the No. 1-rated show in the market, “Penny for Your Thoughts,” which is hosted by Brian Barnhart, who is the “Voice” of the University of Illinois’ basketball and football teams. I got to meet him and Hall of Fame sportscaster Loren Tate, who is still going strong at 91 (by the way, Genevan and DeSales grad Nick Quartaro, who used to coach college football in the Midwest and still has numerous connections out that way, is a frequent and very popular call-in guest on Barnhart’s show).
All of this is to say that as much as it was a reunion among FLT publishers — past and present — it also was a great opportunity for me to check out a different, larger market and a part of our vast country that I have never been to before.
Oh, did I mention too that my beloved Syracuse Orange were taking on Illinois in a basketball game at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night? That really didn’t have anything to do with the timing of my trip to Champaign. And if you believe that, I have a cornfield in central Illinois that I’d like to sell you …
But here is where the story gets fun.
The three of us with those FLT connections were having dinner Monday night at Nando Milano Trattoria — Nando’s for short — on Neil Street in downtown Champaign, a fashionable restaurant run by the Vullo family from northern Italy. We were seated at a table near the front windows, and I had my back to the outside world when Mark and Paul both said, “Hey, there are some guys out there with Syracuse sweatshirts on.”
I didn’t even turn around to look but just said, “It doesn’t surprise me. I’m sure there will be some SU fans at tomorrow night’s game.”
Well, that group of guys had just gotten off a chartered bus, and they walked into Nando’s. Leading the group was a man familiar to all of us.
“Hey,” Mark said, “that’s Jim Boeheim.”
I looked up and almost choked on the cioppino I was eating. It was indeed the longtime, legendary coach of the Orange, along with all of his assistant coaches and traveling party. The group, about a dozen guys strong, settled into a table in the back of the restaurant.
It was funny to me because if that same group had been in a restaurant somewhere here in Central or Western New York, they would have been swarmed by fans and autograph seekers. But there in Champaign, Ill.? Two hours south of Chicago? No one recognized them.
Except us.
If you are a sports fan (check for me) and grew up near Syracuse (another check for me) and have followed the Orange all your life (check, again), this was a stunning event. Mark and Paul chided me and said I had to go say hello, which I also realized I was just going to have to do.
We finished our meal (scrumptious tiramisu and espresso for dessert if you must know), which allowed that ’Cuse group to eat most of theirs in peace before we sidled over to them on our way out. I did most of the talking, introducing us and telling them that I was a longtime Syracuse fan who was in town visiting Paul and Mark and going to Tuesday night’s game where I would be cheering them on. We told them we didn’t want to take up a lot of their time, which they appreciated, but I asked coach Boeheim if he minded taking a photo with me.
He very graciously consented, interrupting his own dinner of pasta that he very much seemed to be enjoying, and smiling with me and for the camera like he’s known me for years. You know he’s a Lyons native, so I told him my wife was from Lyons, and he asked her maiden name. I mentioned I was from the Finger Lakes Times — he has been featured often in our pages, especially when he was playing sports at Lyons, though it was the Geneva Times back then. I also told him that one of the best conversations I ever had with him when I used to cover SU for the FLT was not about a game against Georgetown or St. John’s or some other college rival, it was about the fabulous Wayne County prep rivalry: Lyons vs. Clyde-Savannah. He smiled again, and we bid adieu with the familiar motto, “Let’s go Orange.”
Paul and Mark both thought Coach seemed to recognize me. I don’t think so, but that didn’t matter. What mattered was that I had added another great serendipitous moment to my collection of such occurrences.
And then, even though Syracuse got manhandled by a very good Illinois team the next night, 73-44, I still managed to get a last laugh on my News-Gazette/former FLT friends. The public address announcer divulged that the win was the 100th in Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s career, drawing a loud, raucous cheer from the crowd.
“A hundred wins,” I said to Paul. “That’s really very nice … Boeheim has a thousand.”