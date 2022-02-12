Two fairly significant events are coming up in the next few days — and no, I’m not talking about National Crab Rangoon Day or National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day (although those observances actually are today and tomorrow, if you’re keeping score at home).
I’m referring to Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday, two biggies that I wanted to touch on in this week’s “Pub Chat.”
First, the one that officially became a holiday associated with love and romance in the 1300s from the belief in England and France that birds started their mating season on Feb. 14: Fellows, if you screwed up last year — maybe you forgot Valentine’s Day altogether or you bought your true love jumper cables or tongue scrapers or a dozen roses with the wrong name on the card (all real VD gifts from what my research uncovered … real BAD gifts, that is) and then you compounded the error by blaming it on Covid — remember, Monday is your chance to make amends.
OK, enough of that. Now on to a topic that I really know something about: Super Bowl XYZ, or whatever Roman numeral we’re up to.
My first thought when the Cincinnati Bengals qualified for the Big Game by upsetting Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game was that I couldn’t wait to say congratulations to all my friends who are Bengals fans. Then I thought … and thought … and thought some more … and realized, I don’t HAVE any friends who are Bengals fans.
That’s a weird one to me because I have friends and relatives who are fans of all sorts of strange teams — strange for this area, that is — like the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns in basketball, and the Winnipeg Jets in hockey, and the Portland Timbers in soccer. Portland, Ore., that would be.
Heck, I had a college suitemate who loved the San Diego Padres in baseball and the Atlanta Falcons in football, and he was from Syracuse. I told him, all those 40 years ago, that was the oddest combination of favorite teams I’d ever heard of and that I would never forget it. This column is proof that I haven’t.
But the Cincinnati Bengals? Nope.
Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds, yes, definitely. In fact, right here in the Times office, reporter Mike Hibbard is a Reds supporter. So is longtime Geneva sports booster and my buddy Joe Iaconis. My late Uncle Val used to own an Italian restaurant in downtown Cincinnati and would tell me stories of great ballplayers from the Big Red Machine stopping by for his spaghetti and meatballs, guys like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan.
He never mentioned anyone from the Bengals popping in.
I also have to admit that I am a fan of a bit of an unusual team here in Bills- Giants-Jets territory — the Minnesota Vikings. That goes all the way back to the fourth Super Bowl in 1970 when I was all of 10 years old. We were at another uncle’s house for just a typical Sunday family dinner (Super Bowl parties were not in vogue back then), and all the men were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. I felt sorry for the poor Vikings, who were embarrassed 23-7, and thus an emotional attachment was formed. (Full disclosure: If I’d known the Chiefs were huge, 13½-point underdogs in that game, I probably would have been rooting for them, too, like the grownups).
Here’s the thing about the Vikings, though: There are many Minnesota fans around here, including Mary Mastracy in Lyons, Paul McDonald in Geneva, and Dennis Scannell in Seneca Falls, to name just a few. Skol, friends!
Now, I’m sure there are tons of Cincinnati Bengals fans out in the Midwest, very happy ones these days, in fact, with quarterback Joe Burrow and star rookie Ja’Marr Chase having led them to pro football’s biggest stage. I’ve also read that the team has some heavyweight fans, too, like Woody Harrelson and George Clooney and Carmen Electra. But around the Finger Lakes — or at least in my circles — not so much.
I do know some fans of the Bengals’ opponents Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams — Danny Long here in Geneva and Bob Raymer in the town of Phelps — so I think I will be squeezing for them. Though in all honesty, I’ll really just be rooting for some of the numbers on my various Super Bowl boards to hit.
If they do, it’ll be a really special Valentine’s Day.