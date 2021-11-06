If you, like me, are a fan of dessert — and really, who isn’t? — you may not know it, but we lost a real sweet icon recently, a man who was called a “gastronomical star” by the governor of his region in Italy.
Ninety-three-year old Ado Campeol, a restaurateur dubbed “The Father of Tiramisù,” went to that big bakery in the sky on Oct. 30.
If you know desserts, you know tiramisù, though the Italian concoction of coffee-soaked ladyfinger sponge cookies and sweet mascarpone cheese really is a Johnny-cake come lately in the world of after-dinner treats. According to numerous reports — and believe me, I did my homework on this — tiramisù was invented on Christmas Eve 1969 by Campeol, his wife Alba di Pillo, and pastry chef Roberto “Loli” Linguanotto, at Le Beccherie, a restaurant in the northern Italian city of Treviso that had been in Ado’s family since 1939.
And like many great discoveries, it came quite by accident.
Linguanotto was making vanilla ice cream when he mistakenly dropped some mascarpone into a bowl of eggs and sugar. He noted the pleasurable taste and told Alba, who suggested adding the ladyfingers soaked in espresso, and sprinkling the whole thing with powdered cocoa.
It was called tiramisù — pronounced teer-a-me-SUE — an Italian word that means “pick me up,” in deference to the caffeine in the coffee, the chocolate, and the sugar, all of which combine to provide a tasty jolt.
When I say it’s kind of a new kid on the dessert block, Ado didn’t add it to his restaurant’s menu until 1972. It didn’t gain widespread acceptance in the United States until 1993, when Tom Hanks, in the movie “Sleepless in Seattle,” said he had heard of it only as a mysterious new thing that modern women loved. Its popularity really took off in 2010 when its recipe was certified by the Italian Academy of Cuisine.
If you’re wondering what certification had to do with it — and even if certification should have anything to do with it — just think of the official DOC and DOCG designations confirming the prestige of certain Italian wines, and you will understand Italy’s obsession with authenticating food and beverages.
If you’ve read this far, which I hope you have, you may be wondering why the obsession with tiramisù? Well, first of all, I can whip up a pretty good one myself. Just ask our daughter-in-law, Casey, who requests that I make it for every birthday, every holiday, and pretty much every other Tuesday if I could.
Secondly, here in the office we have been talking about reviving our annual Finger Lakes Times Cookie Contest this year after a Covid-forced one-year hiatus. So sweet treats are on my mind. Reporter Susan Clark Porter runs the popular cookie contest for us and is excited to get it up and going again, so we’ve been working out the logistics of how we can keep everyone — the bakers, the judges, other FLT employees — safe, healthy and above all, socially distanced.
Soon, you’ll be seeing ads in the paper with the details of how we are going to handle the re-startup of our cookie contest, which probably will be held in early December so the results and winning recipes can be printed in the paper in time so that folks can try or make the winning treats before the holidays.
So, all you bakers out there should start dusting off your best recipes. Or, if you believe more in divine intervention, start doing things like mistakenly dropping mascarpone into eggs and … you know … seeing what happens.
Which leads me to a few more words on tiramisù before closing.
If you know me, you know I like a little mystery, and there definitely is something of a conundrum even with this delectable dessert.
Though our friend Ado Campeol generally is credited with having invented at least the modern version of tiramisù, not everyone is so sweet on that version. There is evidence of a semi-frozen dessert called “Tiremesù” served in a restaurant in another region of Italy since 1938. That could be the origin of the name, while the recipe may actually have originated as a variation of another layered dessert called Zuppa Inglese. Meanwhile, another Italian chef, Carminantonio Iannaccone, says he created it, while others insist it originated in the Tuscan city of Siena in the late 17th century in honor of Grand Duke Cosimo III.
My favorite story, however, is that it did, indeed, originate in Treviso, but not at Campeol’s Le Becchiere restaurant. Rather, because it was thought to have had aphrodisiac effects, was concocted by a 19th-century Treviso brothel madam. Seriously.
See, I told you I did my homework on this.