So, rather than the “madness” that comes with March (re: the NCAA basketball tournament), this year at the Finger Lakes Times we decided to try a contest that celebrates the month’s other major event: St. Patrick’s Day, when many people are either Irish … or wish they were.
Hence, our “Luck O’ the Irish” game that will run throughout the month.
I hope you don’t mind me asking, and I’m not being personal, but how are your shamrocks?
It’s not a company mandate by any means that we run a contest for readers the third month of the year, but we just think March is a good time for something lively to perk folks up after a long, gray winter. A great time, in fact. So, for the past couple of years, as the days started getting longer and spring approached, we ran a “find the basketball” contest in honor of March Madness where readers had to find 31 orange basketballs, clip them out of the paper, and attach them to a gameboard.
This year, green is the new orange. Instead of those basketballs, we’ve turned to shamrocks and are asking for readers to find 31 four-leaf clovers on the pages of the Finger Lakes Times. To add an extra layer of excitement to the game, we have sprinkled in a number of three-leaf and five-leaf clovers too. Don’t cut those out; they’re just there to make your search more fun.
There are 27 editions of the Finger Lakes Times in March (no Sundays, of course), so those 31 precious and luck-filled four-leaf clovers will be spread out among those 27 editions, though to be even trickier, in some editions, there won’t be any four-leaf clovers. So, if you don’t find one, you may not have missed it. Or maybe you did and need to take a second, more focused look through the paper.
There may be two or even three four-leafers in some extra-lucky editions, so just because you find one, don’t think that is necessarily the only one for the day. And every once in a while, you may find one on a black-and-white page, so it won’t be in color.
Anyways, whenever and wherever you find a four-leaf clover, clip it out and attach it to your gameboard; speaking of which, we have run the gameboards in four different editions, including yesterday’s (on Page 4B), but if you’ve missed them or thrown them away, stop in to our office at 218 Genesee St. and ask Jenn, Shauna or Tony for one. Then it’s up to you or your family to just start collecting — and attaching — those shamrocks.
In April we’ll randomly select three prize winners from among all the perfectly submitted gameboards (by the way, those gameboards spell out the rules of our contest in much better detail than I have provided here).
The Grand Prize in the Luck O’ the Irish contest is a beautiful new recliner graciously donated by Lynch Furniture here in Geneva. So, if you happen to be out and about downtown — maybe even today for all the festivities associated with Geneva’s 125th anniversary — stop in and see my friend Bernie and his crew and thank them their generosity.
The second-place winner will score a giant $250 gift basket from Sweet Expressions in Canandaigua, while third place will claim a $100 gift card from our friends at Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor in Geneva. So, thank those great folks, as well.
So, as we barrel ahead toward spring, here’s wishing you all the “Luck O’ the Irish.”