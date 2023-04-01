I have a few housekeeping items for this week’s Pub Chat.
The first regards a man who was a very good friend of mine and who meant an immense, almost incalculable amount, to the Geneva community. Calling hours and a beautiful balloon release ceremony at Loman Stadium were held Thursday for Larry Guererri, who died unexpectedly on March 23 at the way-too-unfair age of 51.
The stunning news hit me just like it did so many others whose lives he had touched — there simply are not enough synonyms in the dictionary for “unbelievable.”
I’ve known Larry for a long time, writing about him when he played sports at DeSales High School, then playing rec softball and basketball with and against him. He was fun to be around, always passionate about whatever he was doing. The last time I saw him at 84 Lumber, where he worked for 2½ decades, I went in for a paint brush and ended up talking to him for nearly an hour about all sorts of things … and then I forgot the paint brush! I know his mom, Patti, and knew his dad, the late Frank Sr., very well too through the Sons and Daughters of Italy.
Where Larry really made his mark in this community was as a coach and guiding light for young people — with the DeSales and Geneva High varsity football teams, but even more so with youth sports, Little League baseball and softball, youth football, the Boys & Girls Club, to name a handful.
His obituary stated, “Not only was he a committed and loving family man, he loved all children in the surrounding community and would jump at the opportunity to coach any child in need,” even if that child played for the opposing team.
That was Larry.
I only got to catch one Geneva High football game this past season — the opener against Livonia — but Larry was in his glory that evening, passionately barking out assignments from the sidelines, getting in the officials’ ears when he needed to, always in control of whatever situation the game dictated. It made me smile.
And everyone on the Geneva side was smiling at the end — especially Larry — when the Panthers pulled out an 18-12 victory that snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2021. For the head coach, the ultimate family man, it was an extra special victory because his son, Quadere Lawson, scored the winning touchdown in overtime.
Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed by many.
• • •
The second item regards my column from last week, “Thoughts on supporting the local press,” in which I asked readers to reach out to their local state elected officials and ask for their support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which currently is represented by two bills, one that is in the state Senate and one that is in the state Assembly.
I received dozens of emails and even a few phone calls from readers thanking me for laying out the details of the act and telling me that they would, indeed, be contacting their reps.
Many of them contained sentiments similar to this one from a woman in Phelps: “Because of your article, I sent an email to both of my representatives in the Assembly and Senate today. A first for me! How about that? I believe in local newspapers.”
That’s incredible. And I believe in local readers … and in our local representatives.
The bills are tied to Gov. Hochul’s state budget, which is due today (yes, on April Fools’ Day, of all days!). They would provide tax credits to newspapers (us) to support employing local journalists, while also providing personal tax credits for newspaper subscribers (you) of up to $250 a year.
Another terrific note came from longtime Yates County legislator and former county board Chairman H. Taylor Fitch, who wrote: “Mike, I wanted to send you a note on how much I appreciated and enjoyed your column, ‘Thoughts on supporting the local press.’ I have been very concerned about the survival of our local (Penn Yan) Chronicle-Express and how incredibly important a local paper is to a community … I will contact my state representatives about the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Like you, I am very concerned about the survival of small-town newspapers.”
All I can say is thank you, folks, and hopefully our voices and words will be heard by New York state lawmakers.
• • •
And lastly, I wanted to ask you all how your clover search has gone in our month-long “Luck O’ the Irish” game? I hope you enjoyed it and were able to find all 31 four-leaf clovers on our pages throughout March, have attached them to your gameboard, and are getting ready to submit everything.
The final piece of the puzzle was four-leaf clover No. 31, which was on Page 6A in the March 31 edition. Get your gameboard to us either in person or postmarked by Friday, April 7 (and please make sure you fill out all the information on the entry form). We will verify all the correct entries and then, on April 12, randomly select three winners for great prizes.
We had some chuckles this week too as a couple of folks came to see us and handed in their “completed” gameboards. We didn’t know how that could be possible because we hadn’t printed 31 four-leaf clovers yet, but closer inspection showed that the folks had filled their boards in with three-leaf and five-leaf clovers too! Those were just meant to make your search for four-leafers more difficult (and maybe more confusing). Apparently, that’s what happened for some.
Shauna Cemoni in our Business Office very patiently and kindly explained to the folks why their boards were filled out incorrectly. She explained what they needed to do to make things right, and they vowed to return home and make the necessary adjustments.
And speaking of those prizes, a big shout out goes to our sponsors: Bernie Lynch and his crew at Lynch Furniture in Geneva, the gang at Sweet Expressions in Canandaigua, and everyone at Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor in Geneva. If you are out and about this weekend, stop in and thank them for backing our “Luck O’ the Irish” game.
And above all, thank you for playing.