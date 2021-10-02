If you see the words Blue Öyster Cult and think of one of America’s iconic hard rock bands, around since the ’70s and still making music, you’re probably about my age.
If you see them and think, “Yeah, I believe a Hobart grad had something to do with that band,” pat yourself on the back because you are very much up on local trivia.
If you see them and think, “Wow, look at the umlaut over the O,” you are smarter than me. A heckuva lot smarter.
If you see them and say, “Blue WHAT?!?!” you may want to turn to the funny pages.
And if you look at them and think “More cowbell!” — as I suspect many of you will — then you probably are a fan of “Saturday Night Live” and one of that show’s greatest skits, featuring Christopher Walken, funnyman Will Ferrell and BÖC’s hit song “(Don’t Fear”) The Reaper.”
There’s also a chance that if you think about Blue Öyster Cult in any way, shape or form, you may have been at the same spectacular site in the Finger Lakes where my wife and I, and our friends Danny and Mary Chelenza, were last Sunday afternoon.
We were at Point of the Bluff Vineyards — technically in Hammondsport on a steep slope on the west side off the western leg of Keuka Lake, if that makes sense — with great views of the bluffs that fill the point of Keuka’s “Y.” It also is, at least as one man told me Sunday, “the best place to see a show in the Finger Lakes.”
More and more folks are likely to second that notion if the venue continues to put on a Concert Series like it has this year.
Since opening in 2007, owners John and Janet Rodenhouse’s Point of the Bluff has become sort of a one-stop shop for the “Finger Lakes Experience,” if you will. Situated on County Road 76, a stone’s throw from Steuben Brewing Co. and Keuka Brewing Co. and just a bit north of stalwart wineries Dr. Konstantin Frank and Heron Hill, it offers lodging in two immaculately restored buildings (The Park Inn and Glen Scott Manor), a Tasting Room where vintages from award-winning winemaker Mike Countryman are poured, and a handsome, open-air-but-weatherproof pavilion built from reclaimed lumber where everything from craft workshops to yoga classes to rummage sales to the aforementioned concerts are held.
The shows themselves are intimate — about 300 seats under the pavilion — even though the acts are not necessarily small potatoes. In addition to Blue Öyster Cult, which has only managed to squeak out 24 million record sales worldwide, other shows this year have included the Gin Blossoms, Marshall Tucker Band, America, and the Atlanta Rhythm Section.
Back to Sunday’s BÖC show — and to wrap this up in a neat little Finger Lakes-themed package:
Singer, songwriter, guitarist and keyboard player Eric Bloom went to Hobart in the mid-1960s. Originally from Brooklyn, he studied modern languages, formed a couple of bands that played at local joints and frat houses, and in 1971 was an original member of Blue Öyster Cult — whose name, by the way, is said to have come from a 1960s poem written by the band’s one-time manager, the late Sandy Pearlman.
In between jams, Bloom gave some shoutouts to the Finger Lakes, mentioning Hobart, Canandaigua, Geneva’s Club 86 and a local band that had an immense impact on him, Wilmer and the Dukes, which drew a rousing ovation under the pavilion, especially from our little Geneva-centric corner.
So, mix together a sun-splashed early fall day, a super cool venue, a classic rock band and great friends, and it was a terrific day. My wife even got a guitar pick from bass player Danny Miranda, and we were so close to the stage that he handed it to her, rather than tossing it.
All we needed was just a little bit more cowbell.