Coincidence? I think not.
I have a friend, a retired psychiatrist, who uses that phrase. A lot. Especially if someone says, “Hey, what a coincidence … ”
She just doesn’t believe in the randomness of them.
Another friend, Edie Mann, retired executive director of Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes and a longtime counselor, has read a number of my columns over the years — especially about coincidences and serendipitous occurrences — and most definitely does believe in them.
She wrote me this note a few months back: “I just finished reading Bernard Beitman’s second book about coincidences, ‘Meaningful Coincidences.’ He is the main researcher and author on coincidences. He has asked me to be involved regarding therapists who encounter clients and/with coincidences. I discovered him when I became curious about coincidences in my life. Your frequent coincidences and the fact you make note of them makes you a ‘coincider’ according to Bernard. Want to borrow my books?”
I had to take her up on her kind offer, if for no other reason than to see what the heck it means to be a coincider, no?
Beitman dives into all things coincidental — where they commonly can occur such as between siblings and family members, while traveling, on the job, and also how people can use coincidences, even how to increase the number of coincidences in your own life. Though I have to wonder: If you are consciously trying to create a coincidence and one actually does occur, is it still a coincidence? It’s like the age-old “If a tree falls in the woods …” question.
Like, say, I’m just writing this “Pub Chat” about coincidences to increase my chances that coincidences will happen, so if they do, maybe it’s not such a coincidence.
Sorry, I don’t mean to give you a headache.
(By the way, coincider, according to the Cambridge English Dictionary, means coming “together in position or happen at or near the same time: Power failures coincided with the hottest weather.”)
But the books really have got me thinking about crazy things that have happened in my life, to the point where I’ve begun keeping a list and trying to draw some conclusions. And here is what I have come up with in an incredibly unscientific and historically non-researched manner: The more you are aware of the world around you and your surroundings, and the more you endeavor to talk to and engage with people, even complete strangers, the more your chances of coincidental and serendipitous moments increase. Astronomically. How astronomically? I haven’t a clue, you need a real researcher for that.
But things like this:
• My wife and I were enjoying a very nice dinner at a restaurant in Genoa, Italy, once. Our waiter was a pleasant, hard-working young man. We started engaging him in conversation — bits in English, bits in Italian — and first he asked us where we were from, then I asked him if he was originally from Genoa, and he said no, Sicily. I told him one of my wife’s grandfathers was from Sicily. He asked the town. When I told him, he said he was from “10 minutes from there.”
You can guess the animated conversation after that! But if we hadn’t opened up with him, we never would have learned that coincidental nugget.
• Speaking of Sicily, we were at an Italian restaurant in Auburn, eating at an outdoor table, when a couple next to us asked us to take their picture; they were celebrating their anniversary. We started chatting with them, learned they were from Rochester and were at that restaurant because they had Italian roots and had heard it was authentic. Their roots were Sicilian, and when we asked them where, the husband said, “A small town you never heard of … ” Well, we had heard of it, because it was my wife’s grandfather’s town. In fact, we had been there.
If all we’d done was snap their photo and return to our dinner — didn’t converse with them — that crazy coincidence never would have occurred.
• And then what leads me to this column: For Mother’s Day I wrote a “Pub Chat” about how my parents met, mentioning that my mom had graduated from tiny Warners High School in 1955, valedictorian of a class of 11 seniors. That Monday morning, I received a phone call from a woman who had been a longtime resident of Lyons but who was originally from Warners. She said she knew a couple of the girls in the Class of 1955, including the valedictorian, one Sylvia Tucci.
Sylvia Tucci was my mom.
I would never have had that beautiful, coincidental conversation with the woman from Lyons if I hadn’t opened up a bit of myself and written that column.
I am concerned that as so many of us spend more and more time with our faces buried in our phones and thinking less and less for ourselves as AI becomes more pervasive — yes, I’m talking about you, Artificial Intelligence (which I’ve always thought was an oxymoron) — we’ll stop engaging with each other as much. And so, the occurrences of coincidences may take a nosedive too.
As I live out my life, I’m going to try to make sure that does not happen to me.
Oh, and this: Bernard Beitman, the psychiatrist and author of the two books Edie loaned me, was quite an athlete in his younger days, according to his bio. He even tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.
My favorite baseball team? The Pittsburgh Pirates.
Coincidence? I think not.