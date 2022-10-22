My initial experience with Hobart College came while I was wearing the colors of a rival — the Cardinal red and gold of St. John Fisher. I was on the SJF soccer team, and the first time I ever visited Geneva was to play against the Statesmen in my freshman or sophomore years.
I don’t remember much about the game — heck, I don’t remember much about what I had for lunch yesterday — but I do know that I scored a goal in what I seem to recall was a 2-2 draw (that’s a “tie” in soccer talk).
I was a midfielder and didn’t score an awful lot of goals, so that one was memorable and therefore you probably can imagine that Hobart holds a special place in my heart, in an offbeat sort of way.
And it is one of the reasons why I am absolutely thrilled to be able to revel in the festivities as Hobart celebrates its 200th birthday this weekend.
Who knew back then, when my 20-yard blast from the upper right corner of the penalty area ripped the back of the net, that I would end up spending most of my life — 40 years at this point — living and working in Geneva (and I’m just kidding about that 20-yard blast because I can’t really remember the goal, either; it probably came from a scramble in front of the net that deflected in off my shin … ).
Nor could I possibly have known that my as yet unknown career path would lead me back to Geneva and to the Finger Lakes Times, where, as a young sports writer, I would have the great pleasure of covering the nationally renowned Hobart lacrosse program under the guidance of coaches like Dave Urick and B.J. O’Hara and that I would get to meet other top-notch athletic leaders like Bill Maxwell, Mike Cragg and Mike Hanna, to name just a few.
Beyond sports, however, Hobart’s Bicentennial is something to truly savor. Together with William Smith — no greenhorn itself in its 114th year — the Colleges have been as much a part of the fabric of this community as the very Seneca Lake that caused well-traveled and beloved Bishop John Henry Hobart to stick his staff in the ground on South Main Street and declare, “Here, gentlemen, this is the spot for the college.”
Imagine if he hadn’t. Imagine if the good Bishop had fallen in love with some other town on some other lake.
Geneva most definitely would not be the Geneva we know today.
I write all this knowing that not everyone is a fan. There certainly have been — and still are — “town-gown” issues, friction between city residents and HWS students and faculty; almost all towns and cities with colleges or universities have such issues. And there is the matter of taxes — all property owned by tax-exempt educational entities comes off the tax rolls, leaving the rest of us commoners to pick up the slack — and even criticism these days of liberal arts educations such as those provided by HWS.
So, everything is not rosy for one of America’s 50 oldest colleges.
Except there is this: An analysis in 2019 by the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, using data collected by the Center for Governmental Research, stated that HWS’ impact on the state and region totals more than $254 million a year. That includes direct spending by the Colleges, by students and visitors along with construction, labor and of course maintenance costs. Salaries alone total more than $100 million, much of which remains in the area, spent on goods and services and general living expenses.
And there is this: The myriad cultural activities the Colleges provide, not just for students but for the community — the performers; the dance troupes; the lectures such as last evening’s Stern Family Forum, which brought Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes,” political pundit James Carville, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to Geneva; the community service programs so cherished and promoted by HWS President Mark Gearan; athletic and educational camps for area children; and so much more.
And there are those athletic programs, such as the legendary lacrosse program, hockey and rowing programs that have risen to great heights, and a football program that has produced an NFL Super Bowl-winning star in Ali Marpet, again among so many others highlights.
So, in my mind, the good outweighs the bad. Far outweighs it.
Generally speaking, bicentennials don’t come around that often, but our area is nothing if not full of history. Two years ago, this very newspaper celebrated its quasquicentennial (125th anniversary), and, on Jan. 1, the City of Geneva will be exactly 125 years old. Next year, both Wayne and Yates counties will toast their own bicentennials.
I love going to the intersection of County Road 4 and Pre-Emption Road, where there is an historic stone marker on the current property of Cornell AgriTech commemorating the Seneca Indian village of Kanadesaga, precursor to the Village of Geneva. I try to imagine the stunning views of Seneca Lake and the valleys leading down to it that the natives had centuries ago.
It is the majesty of that lake and the natural beauty of this area — along with the thriving, bustling little town — that led Bishop Hobart to stake out a spot for his new college in 1822. Had he not done so, had he not been such a visionary, Geneva would have remained just that: A little town.
So, as the city swells with visitors this weekend basking in the college’s longevity and special anniversary, we’ll sign off here using the refrain that has rung through the campus for centuries and hopefully will continue to ring for centuries more: “Hip Hobart Forever.”