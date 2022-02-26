March is known for many things — some good, some bad.
Two of the world’s biggest party days occur during the month — this Tuesday, which is Mardi Gras (dust off your beads), and March 17, which is when we’re all Irish and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
We also get to celebrate the coming of spring, first with the return of Daylight Savings Time on March 13 when we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight — a tradeoff I’ll take any time — and then with the vernal equinox on March 20, the official first day of spring.
It wasn’t such a good month, however, for Julius Caesar, who was assassinated on March 15, 44 B.C. — otherwise known as the Ides of March — although my research shows we do get to commemorate International Fanny Pack Day (March 9) and National Ear Muff Day (March 13).
And then, there’s basketball.
No other sport gets to spend an entire month in the limelight like hoops does with what has come to be labeled March Madness. Whether you are a fan or not, you doubtless have heard that phrase, which is associated primarily with the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments.
Locally, area high school boys and girls players are lacing up their Nikes and their Reeboks to play for Section V glory. The tournaments in all the various classifications have already begun, but the championship games, and then regional and state games — for those squads fortunate enough to make it that far — will stretch into March.
We wanted to ride that wave of roundball excitement, so when our Project Planning Committee — which includes Ad Director Beth Kesel, Ad Operations Coordinator Danielle Duval, Pre-Press Coordinator Desiree Jacot, and Managing Editor Alan Brignall — convened earlier this year we brainstormed ideas of just how to do so.
And “Hoops Hysteria” was born.
It’s a contest featuring great prizes that will kickoff actually on Mardi Gras (only because that happens to be March 1 this year) and run through World Backup Day (whatever that is) on March 31.
You’ll find the rules and a gameboard in today’s paper on Page 5B. Gameboards will be printed again in Monday’s paper and a couple of other editions next week.
Similar to a contest we ran in 2013, the idea is to find basketballs — which will be numbered from 1-31 — in each edition of the paper in March, clip them out and attach them to the gameboard. On each of the four Saturdays in March, there will be two balls to find — one with Saturday’s date and one with Sunday’s.
Find, clip and collect all 31 basketballs and then turn in your completed gameboard at the end of the month, and we’ll do the rest. We’ll verify those that have been completed properly, toss all the names into a hat and then randomly selected three winners.
You don’t have to be a subscriber to play, but you will have to have a copy of every day’s paper, whether it’s delivered to your home or you pick it up on the newsstand. And if you miss a day or two’s basketball — or if you need an additional gameboard — stop into our office at 218 Genesee St. during regular business hours, and we will have them available. Copies or facsimiles of the gameboard or the basketballs will not be accepted. You will see all of that explained in the rules.
In the meantime, a very, very special thank you to all the merchants who have supplied prizes for Hoops Hysteria, especially Bernie and the gang at Lynch’s Furniture in downtown Geneva who donated the grand prize, a recliner worth $499. Grazie, amico mio (my Irish friend Bernie speaks Italian better than many of my Italian friends!)
And thank you also to the other sponsors of our contest, the great folks at Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor and Mark’s Pizzeria in Geneva, Woody’s Bar and Grille at the Quality Inn in Waterloo, and Abby Wine and Spirits in downtown Waterloo.
Good luck to all our readers and also to local athletes chasing sectional championships, and if somehow — by some small miracle it would appear at this point — the Syracuse Orange could sneak into the NCAA tourney, it really would make for a special and even more maddening March.
And in the meantime, I’m dusting off my fanny pack for that big day on March 9.