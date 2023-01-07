By now, many of us know an awful lot about George Santos, which is ironic because normally, very few of us would know much, if anything, about George Santos.
He’s a new congressman from Long Island and New York’s 3rd District whose victory in November helped Republicans clinch a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, which, of course, is huge in many ways — except apparently deciding upon a Speaker. According to a story in the New York Times, Santos built his campaign on the idea that he was “the full embodiment of the American dream.”
Turns out it was more like the American nightmare.
As has been widely reported, he either made up, embellished or flat-out lied about almost everything during his campaign except maybe his shoe size. Here are just a few examples:
• Claim: He went to a Bronx prep school called Horace Mann but did not graduate due to financial difficulties. Reality: Horace Mann officials say no records exist of him ever attending their school.
• Claim: He attained degrees from NYU and Baruch College. Reality: Officials at those schools say there is no record of him attending, either, even under any aliases.
• Claim: An animal lover, he founded a charity called Friends of Pets United. Reality: He may love animals, but the IRS has no record of such a group.
• Claim: His mother died twice. Reality: That’s kind of tongue in cheek, but in one tweet, he said his mother died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and then in another tweet five months later, he said his mother died on Dec. 23, 2016.
There are more, but this is not a “Pub Chat” about the misrepresentations and myths perpetuated by a downstate politician. Honest, it’s not. It’s about how a small community newspaper — much like your Finger Lakes Times — first broke the news that Mr. Santos may not be all that he claimed to be … yet no one paid attention.
Back in September — before the November elections — Santos’ hometown paper, the North Shore Leader, wrote about things that just didn’t seem to add up with the self-described gay Trump supporter with Jewish heritage, including a mystifying rise in wealth from almost nothing to $11 million in two years.
The Leader has two full-time employees, a number of freelancers and part-timers, and circulation of about 3,200. It is a conservative-leaning weekly owned by Grant Lally, an attorney and lifelong Republican. Fox News host Sean Hannity is reportedly among its subscribers.
Lally told the Washington Post recently that he went to lunch with Santos a few years ago as Santos began soliciting support for a run at politics. He said Santos told him his family was from Belgium. Years later, however, he watched Santos campaigning and “talking about his grandparents who had fled the Holocaust from Ukraine.”
“It was just a flagrant, blatant concoction,” Lally told the Washington Post, adding, “Right from the start, there was something off with him.”
Many things didn’t add up about Santos, so despite the paper’s leanings and history, the North Shore Leader decided it could not, in good conscience, endorse him in November. The paper went so far as to endorse his Democratic opponent and wrote in an editorial, “This newspaper would like to endorse a Republican,” but Santos “is so bizarre, unprincipled and sketchy that we cannot. … He boasts like an insecure child — but he’s most likely just a fabulist — a fake.”
I mean, wow, right?
But again, hardly anyone paid attention to the little paper, which is too bad. By the time the New York Times and other large media outlets picked up on the story and began doing their own deeper investigations, Santos already had been elected, and he will be sworn in as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress when a Speaker is chosen. This while he also is under investigation by Long Island prosecutors, including Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, who said in an Associated Press story that his lies and inconsistencies were “nothing short of stunning.” Donnelly, by the way, is a Republican.
Lally said he expected his paper’s editorial to “pop” more than it did. He said he thought Robert Zimmerman, Santos’ opponent, would have made more of it in their race, but Zimmerman told the Post, “frankly, a lot of folks in the media are saying they didn’t have the personnel, time or money to delve further” into the story. He added that the experience showed him “how important it is for everyone to support local media.”
Of course, I agree.
Most concerning to me about this whole episode is the fact that a small newspaper did its job and reported problems that it noticed with a local politician. In days gone by, larger regional outlets would have picked up on that story quickly, and the controversy would have been broken open and made public on a grander scale much earlier, ideally before the election. That’s how it’s supposed to work with the media in our country. And yes, I will admit that my view is skewed because I’m the publisher of a small, community newspaper — like the North Shore Leader.
There is a lot of talk these days about “news deserts” — huge swaths of areas in our country where newspapers have shut down, newspapers that are supposed to be the watchdogs of our local communities. More than 200 counties in America have no local newspapers, which is up by about 100 counties in just over a year. That’s scary.
Smaller papers often don’t have the resources to dive deeply into issues, but our job is to at least point out and remark about things that on the surface may not seem quite right. The hope is that others with greater means can grab the baton and continue on down the road to the truth.
Tim Franklin, the senior associate dean at the acclaimed Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, said in the Post story, “The presence of local journalists helps to keep our politics more honest and our government more accountable.”
But, he added, “If we don’t fix the crisis in local news, we’re going to see more George Santos-type cases and instances of politicians going unchecked.”
I read an interview once with historian Sophie Rosenfeld in which she said, “Democracy insists on the idea that truth both matters and that nobody gets to say definitely what it is. That’s a tension that’s built into democracy from the beginning, and it’s not solvable but is, in fact, intrinsic to democracy.”
She went on to say that she thought both things matter, and I agree. We want — we need — the truth, but we don’t want to have only one source of it. And we don’t want to have the pursuit of truth halted.
It’s the only way that when someone claims he’s Jewish and his maternal grandparents fled the Holocaust, the truth — namely that he’s Catholic and his mother’s grandparents were from Brazil — can be ferreted out. And that is important … for everyone’s sake.