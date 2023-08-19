A chilling episode has played out over the last week or so in Marion, Kan. — so chilling, in fact, that it has made the town’s weekly newspaper, the Marion County Record, more famous than the New York Times and the Washington Post.
On Aug. 11, the local police department — armed with a judge-signed warrant — raided the paper’s offices and confiscated electronic equipment, computers and cellphones. One staff member reportedly was injured when the police chief forcefully pried a cellphone out of her hand. Simultaneously, law enforcement also raided the private home of the paper’s owner, 98-year-old Joan Meyer, and her son, publisher Eric Meyer.
At issue was an accusation by a local restaurant owner who claimed — at a City Council meeting — that the newspaper used illegal means to get information on her, including a drunk-driving conviction against her. The paper’s principals said that they had received the information anonymously and unsolicited and were simply attempting to verify it through public internet records.
Interestingly, after looking into it, the paper decided not to run a story on the woman’s conviction, although it did run a story on the City Council meeting at which the restaurant owner herself confirmed the conviction.
The reaction to the raid — both in the United States and around the world — was swift and intense.
“I am outraged at the apparent breach of your First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of the press,” one person wrote to the paper.
“This type of un-American behavior cannot go unchecked and I’m certain the vast majority of the American public feel this way,” wrote another.
“I am a U.S. citizen but have spent my career in Germany, where awareness of the signs of rising fascism is high. I am a big supporter of local journalism, because democracy begins (and often ends) at home,” wrote yet another.
I used the word “chilling” at the top of this “Pub Chat” because the first question that went through my mind — and probably through the minds of other publishers and journalists at smaller papers throughout our country — was this: Could something similar happen here?
The Marion County Record, like the Finger Lakes Times, is a community-centered paper. Named in honor of Revolutionary War Gen. Francis Marion, more popularly known as the “Swamp Fox,” it is headquartered in a town of about 1,900 people. It is between two larger cities — Wichita to the southwest and Topeka to the northeast — sort of like we are between Rochester and Syracuse. It’s obviously not in the Finger Lakes, but often is referred to as “The Town Between Two Lakes” (Marion County Lake and the Marion Reservoir) and is said to be a great place to live, raise a family and build a business.
Sound familiar? Well, there’s more.
The paper normally has just over 2,000 subscribers, about one-fourth of our daily circulation, and was founded in 1869, just a few years before the 1895 startup of the Geneva Daily Times, forerunner to the Finger Lakes Times.
And then there is the matter of the unsolicited, anonymous tip about the restaurant owner the Record received. We get communications like that almost every single day in our office — some turn into stories, many don’t, and some we vet through New York state’s Freedom of Information Act, just as the Record did through the proper channels of Kansas state law.
All of those add up to make this hit a little too close to home. Plus, it has an incredibly heartbreaking angle too — Joan Meyer died the day after the raid, her son suggesting the stress of the situation is what killed her. He wrote in his own paper that he woke her on Saturday to see if she wanted breakfast, and she said she didn’t feel well and “right in the middle of the sentence died.”
Despite that horrible outcome, a number of positive things have come from the incident, Eric Meyer himself has pointed out. That includes not only across-the-board support from press freedom and First Amendment advocates and other news outlets, but also monetary donations that have poured in from around the globe, along with a reported 2,000 new subscribers.
Imagine that. The paper doubled its circulation base. That’s huge in this day and age.
The Record even had to print a note to readers the other day apologizing for its small staff not being able to keep up with responding to all the well wishes.
The police department and the judge who OK’d the controversial warrant are under the microscope. Just after the raid, the Record asked for access to a probable cause affidavit, which would outline why the judge saw reason to authorize the raid. The judge herself replied, “This Court is unable to respond to this request as there is not a probable cause affidavit filed.” It also has been reported that the judge has, as a Wichita Eagle investigation found, “her own history of driving under the influence.”
And, just four days ago, the Marion County Attorney said, “I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and items seized. As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property.”
Further investigation into the case has been removed from the local county officials and turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
All of that, of course, won’t bring back Joan Meyer. Nor will the probable subsequent lawsuits that the paper may file against the court and the police department. But it does prove, once again, something that our very Founding Fathers knew to be vitally important — a democratic government cannot exist without freedom of the press and absolutely everything must be done to protect that freedom, whether the infringement is upon a major metropolitan news source like the New York Times or the Washington Post or a small weekly like the Marion County Record.