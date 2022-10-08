DUNDEE — This week’s “Pub Chat” is about how interconnected our world is these days. Or it’s about how significant the Finger Lakes wine region is. Or perhaps it’s about how meaningful the craft of home winemaking is, at least to some.
Or maybe it’s about all three. You be the judge.
It started a few weeks ago after I wrote about making vino at home. Sayre Fulkerson, the owner of historic Fulkerson Winery in Yates County, emailed me to tell me that he enjoyed the piece and that his farm winery had just the day before provided grapes to some recent refugees from the Ukraine.
“They had left their vineyard behind and their village is now under siege,” Sayre wrote. “They are unable to grow grapes at their new home in Charleston, so they made the journey to the Finger Lakes for what they need to continue their family tradition.”
By the way, that would be Charleston, SOUTH CAROLINA.
Whew. I had to find out more, so Tuesday afternoon, I made the 27-mile drive down the west side of Seneca Lake to visit with him and to learn more about this heartwarming and humanitarian story.
First of all, the Fulkersons have been growing grapes and other fruits on their farm off Route 14 and Beartown Road since the 1850s. Sayre, who studied fruit production at Cornell, is the sixth generation to work the land, and his son Steven is the seventh. In addition to making some award-winning wines, theirs also is one of the preeminent wineries in the Finger Lakes when it comes to supplying home winemakers with juice, grapes and equipment.
Sayre has had some Russian customers before, but he said this was the first time he could remember dealing with Ukrainians. And though Fulkerson’s has sold grapes to wineries in Nebraska, Louisiana and Florida, he said “as far as individuals making wine for themselves, this is probably a record both in quantity and distance.”
“I guess they found us on the internet, that’s all I can think of,” Sayre said as we sat down to visit. “So, this guy calls me from South Carolina and says he wants to order them for his Russian friend who doesn’t speak much English. He’s the one who actually bought the grapes. Well, first he said he was Russian. Then he said he was Ukrainian. Sometimes I wonder if they really know who they are.”
Four men made the 14-hour, 840-mile trip, and the patriarch — according to the bill of sale — was Constantine Dudko, who has come to America only recently after Russia initiated the war in Ukraine earlier this year. Sayre pulled out a book that had a map of the old Soviet Union and asked the men to show him where the family was from, and they pointed to the Bessarabia region, which is in the far southwest corner of Ukraine, near Moldova, and also just off the northwest corner of the Black Sea. It’s actually not far from the seaport city of Odesa, where some of the heaviest Russian shelling and airstrikes took place early in the war.
“So, this is where the guy’s vineyard is, right there,” Sayre said, pointing to a spot on the map to show me and noting that Dr. Konstantin Frank, iconic Finger Lakes winemaker, also was from near there originally. “He left his vineyard back home, and he’s been making wine forever, it’s a long family tradition, and he obviously wants to keep making it.”
They bought three tons of Concord grapes for red wine and one ton of Niagara for white. When Constantine tasted the Concord grapes he said, “Oh, Isabella?”
Isabella is a grape native to eastern Europe and is similar to Concord, Sayre explained, so it was a variety the Ukrainian man was happy to work with.
“I mean I knew what he was talking about. He’s tasting that labrusca character. It reminded him of home, I guess,” Sayre said. “These guys, they don’t trust anybody, I mean they come from a place where you don’t trust anybody and you sure don’t trust commercial wines. They say, ‘Oh they’re adulterated, you just take the skins and put some sugar in it.’ They were so serious. They didn’t want any sulfites in the grapes. They didn’t want anything. They were real fussy, which is typical of immigrants.”
To help prove that the grapes were as pure as pure could be, the Fulkerson crew crushed them for their new customers right in front of their eyes and put everything directly into four 180-gallon tanks that the men loaded up for the return trip to South Carolina.
“I think they appreciated the honesty and the advice that we gave them and all that,” Sayre said.
He also noted that while he has no Ukrainian or Russian heritage in his bloodline, his winemaker Dan Gobush does. Dan’s grandparents emigrated from Ukraine and helped found St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elmira Heights, which dates back to 1898. So the visit was particularly special for him.
Sayre also said that although he was curious, the language barrier and just plain consideration for his new customers halted him from asking about the atrocities happening in their motherland.
“They did not talk about the war,” he said. “I was inclined to ask questions but I don’t know, it kind of becomes maybe a little personal, I just didn’t want to get into it. Oh my God, it’s just crazy. I don’t even know how you function. I don’t even know how they managed to get here (from Europe).”
Looking back on the episode and attempting to sum it up, Fulkerson said he and his staff were “awestruck” by the whole thing, the distance that the men drove just to get their supplies, and the fact that they were so intent on continuing a family tradition of winemaking even with all the sadness back home.
“I love to see that passion,” Sayre said. “When people come in here it’s different than going into Walmart or into the grocery store, and that’s for everybody, not just foreigners. This is a special thing, it’s really cool, and it’s something they love doing. It’s kind of a neat feeling to be able to help.”