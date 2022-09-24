I know that the calendar tells us we’re almost into October, but it’s this past week’s chilly temperatures that have made me feel like saying, “Well, summer’s over, I guess.”
And no, this is not a column about those Progressive Insurance “turning into your parents” bits, even though that statement sounds like one that a lot of our parents would make.
It’s actually about winemaking.
Every September/October, for as long as I can remember — and I do mean for as long as I can remember — has been about making wine in our family. For the first 61 years of my life, I always looked at it as an ode to my Italian grandfather, who grew grapes on his farm, along with other crops, and made wine for his family in Italy every year until he died in 1990 at 88 years old. My Dad came to America in 1958 and kept that tradition going, making it every year until about 15 years ago, when he could no longer handle the physical exertion, which is when he passed his vinification knowledge on to me. I’ve been making it ever since — sometimes with friends, other times flying solo — with Dad as my consultant, as I called him.
This year, as many of you know, Dad, at 91, moved on to that big, plush vineyard over the rainbow, and so from here on out, I will keep things going in honor not only of my grandfather, but also of Pop.
Which means, as our upstate New York seasons cycle through every year, when summer ends, it’s time to make the wine.
Now, don’t get me wrong. As a winemaker, I’m no Hermann Wiemer or Konstantin Frank. I’m also no — to use more contemporary names — Morten Hallgren, Peter Bell or Vinny Aliperti. I’m as amateur as amateur can be, but I do have all the necessary equipment, and like my consultant father before me … and his consultant father before him … I can turn wine grapes or juice into something drinkable for family and friends.
So, there I was last Friday, on the road to the Regional Market in Syracuse — destination, the Russo Produce Co., where I had ordered zinfandel and barbera juice from California. I know what many of you are thinking because I’ve heard this before: You live in a great wine region called the Finger Lakes, and you get your juice and grapes from California?
Yep. It’s called tradition. When Pop started making wine in the U.S. 64 years ago, he didn’t know the Finger Lakes but he did know California, and he knew California grapes were similar to grapes in his native Italy. He also knew, as he called him, Old Man Russo. And so, I still go to the Russo Produce Co.
Grape Day also used to be an exciting father-son day for us. When I used to go with Dad to pick everything up, we’d stop at a local diner for breakfast, meet some of his friends who also were picking up their winemaking produce, have coffee and chat with them for a while, and then shop for other fresh produce at the Regional Market.
It doesn’t pack quite the same punch without my consultant. I made the 45-minute drive directly to Russo’s loading dock, paid for the juice, talked to a few of the old-timers who told me how much they enjoyed seeing Dad every year, put the juice in the car, and made the 45-minute drive back to Geneva.
No breakfast. No visiting the market. But plenty of memories.
Currently, the wine is happily fermenting away in my basement. Hopefully, if all goes according to plan — and moving forward without my consultant and taste-tester — I won’t screw it up and within a few months I’ll be able to raise a glass to having continued a family tradition. Salute.