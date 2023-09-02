(Ed. note: Is it stealing if you steal from yourself or copyright infringement when you infringe upon yourself? I’m not quite sure. But on this Labor Day weekend, I am rerunning a column that I ran on a previous Labor Day weekend. I mean, Seinfeld reruns are almost as popular — maybe more so — that when they ran originally, no? Also, it’s been such a busy week at 218 Genesee St. that I honestly haven’t had time to write a fresh Pub Chat. So I hope you’ll indulge me and enjoy the rerun, edited down just a tad from the original).
On Labor Day weekend I wonder if you remember your first job?
I sure do mine. It had to do with newspapers — geez, imagine that. Only it was delivering them, not writing for them. I was in ninth grade, and my buddy Ken and I delivered the Syracuse newspapers in our Baldwinsville neighborhood.
Most memorable to me — besides going door to door “collecting” weekly payments from customers ... remember that? — was one particularly rainy Sunday morning. We were worried that lugging the papers in our cloth bags would turn them into waterlogged slop, so we rigged up a contraption of which we were quite proud. Ken’s father had a seed spreader, so we plopped 50 or so papers into that baby, covered it with a tarp and went porch to porch with it, peeling one bone-dry paper after another off the top.
Until, that is, we got to the bottom of the pile of papers …
The seed spreader had a rotary blade or something like that in its belly, and with the weight of all those Sunday newspapers pushing down, the bottom dozen or so papers had been sliced and diced and chewed up without us knowing until we got to them. We were horrified, of course, because now we were short the number of papers we needed. We had to run to the nearest drug store and buy enough papers to cover those that had been mangled. Needless to say, profit margins on those papers were about as thin as angel hair pasta for Ken and me, and we ended up losing money that week because of the papers we had to replace.
I wondered if Thomas Edison or Nikola Tesla or other great tinkerers suffered similar trials and tribulations as they worked through their great contraptions.
The next summer, I had the greatest job — or actually jobs — of my young life. In the morning, I would ride my bike four miles to an elementary school playground that was part of a local Parks and Rec program. I’d spend the day playing with the kids — baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, whatever — then I would pedal back home and rest for a bit before heading back off to a night shift at McDonald’s where I was a closer, working until past 11 p.m.
That was my routine. Every day. All summer long. Playground during the day, McDonald’s at night. I was making money like crazy, and I never had any time to spend it. Looking back on it now, all these years later, makes me exhausted even thinking about it. But it brings a smile to my face.
However, the all-time best job-related story in our family is about my Dad.
When Dad first came to the United States in 1958 after marrying Mom, he had no job, no career path, didn’t really know any trades and couldn’t speak the language. Not a great combination, actually, especially with a young family soon on the way. He tried an untold number of jobs on for size before finally landing on what would become his career — a welder and steel worker in a machine shop.
One of the odd jobs he tried before that, though, was in my uncle’s beauty parlor. Dad actually managed to get a license to cut hair — no easy feat since he knew very little English at that point — but then he said the job drove him crazy. Or rather, the customers drove him crazy. He says there were times when he would do what he considered to be a wonderful job on a woman’s hair, styling it just right, making it look lovely and the customer would hate it, immediately taking a brush to it and pulling out these curls, changing that part, just generally breaking up Dad’s handiwork. At other times, he would make a cut that even frightened himself because he knew it was not what the customer wanted, and the woman would adore it, saying it was the best hairdo she’d ever had.
Dad was confused and just didn’t get it. He told my Uncle Louie that he didn’t think hair dressing was for him, though when he told that story in later years he would say, “I was sad to leave, though, because the ladies loved me.”
And I would say, “How do you know they loved you Dad?”
And he would say, “Because they called me The Butcher.” (Or in Dad’s uneven English, he would say “The Butch.”)
Now, in pop’s native Italy, being a butcher is a noble trade. It’s a respected livelihood here in America, as well, but I had to gently break the news to him that being called a “butcher” in a hair salon is not … well … it’s most certainly not a compliment, let’s put it that way.
He eventually understood what I was saying — and what his customers had been saying all those years ago — and we always had a good laugh about it.
So, on this Labor Day weekend, we’ll have a toast to all the butchers out there who work with meat ... and/or hair. And to workers everywhere.