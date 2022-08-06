I never had the opportunity to watch the late, great Bill Russell play basketball in person. Nor did I have the chance — as our regular Friday “Write On” columnist Michael Fitzgerald did — to meet Russell who was big on the court but even bigger off it in his activism for human and civil rights.
But if you read Mike’s column Friday, you learned that meeting Russell taught him a valuable lesson in his budding journalism career — people really are just people, no matter how famous they may be.
It’s a lesson I also learned early in my career, and similar to Mike it also happened to be some Hall of Fame NBA basketball players who were my teachers.
It was January of 1985, and I had been a sportswriter at the Finger Lakes Times for only about a year when I talked longtime Sports Editor, the late Norm Jollow, into allowing me to go to Boston to do a story on Waterloo High School grad John Schweitz, who was playing for the Seattle SuperSonics. Why Boston was because after four terrific seasons at Richmond University, Schweitz had been drafted in the sixth round of the 1982 NBA draft by the star-studded Celtics. And though he never made the team — for two years in a row, he was the final guard cut in the preseason — he reportedly had made quite a positive impression. So, after he hooked on with the Sonics for the 1984-85 season, I wanted to learn for myself what his “almost” teammates in Boston thought about him.
Norm agreed it was a solid idea, so off I went for a Jan. 23 midweek game between the Sonics and Celtics armed with a courtside press pass at the fabled Boston Garden, which just happened to draw its 191st consecutive sellout crowd of 14,890 that night. I realized I was in a different stratosphere when I struck up a conversation with the fellow sitting next to me on press row who told me that he was the drummer for funk superstar Rick James.
Seriously. That was my “No, Toto, we’re not in the Finger Lakes anymore” moment.
It was fascinating to watch an NBA game from that up-close vantage point, especially players like the Celtics’ Larry Bird and Kevin McHale who were constantly in motion, looking to get open or carving out some rebounding space. Unfortunately, Schweitz never got into the game, the result of which was one of the most mind-boggling of that NBA season: The sub-.500 SuperSonics beat the powerful Celtics, who would win 63 games and make it to the NBA Finals, 107-97.
“Oh no,” this now-even-more nervous cub reporter thought from press row. “These Celtics are NOT going to want to talk about John Schweitz ... or much of anything else.”
My game plan, however, was to let the Boston beat writers have first crack at the Celtics to ask them the tough questions about the embarrassing loss. So, my first post-game stop was the Sonics’ cramped but jubilant visitors’ locker room where I chatted with Schweitz, who was bummed about not playing, especially since his mom and dad had made the trip to the Garden. He vowed to keep working and keep fighting for playing time. I then spotted Seattle coach Lenny Wilkens (Hall of Fame, Class of 1989) and asked him if I could chat with him about John. He told me he wouldn’t discuss his lack of playing time, though he did graciously answer a few questions, telling me, “He works hard all the time.”
OK, by now it was time to suck it up and go into the Celtics’ luxurious but subdued home dressing room. My strategy was to tell each player that I wanted to change gears and not talk about the game but rather to chat about John Schweitz.
The first player I ran into was Robert Parish (Hall of Fame, Class of 2003). The Chief, as he was nicknamed, told me he didn’t really know John that well, and I would be better served by talking to other players. It was one of the most polite brush-offs I’ve ever encountered.
Next up was McHale (Hall of Fame, Class of 1999), a rough-and-tumble player who some rank among the best power forwards of all time. While getting dressed, he told me that John was one of the best shooters he’d ever played with and deserved a shot in the NBA somewhere.
I thanked him and then saw Celtics’ coach K.C. Jones (Hall of Fame, Class of 1989) who said he would be happy to talk about John because he had a lot of respect for him. “He has a great shot,” Jones said, adding that he was always impressed by John’s attitude and work ethic.
And then I spotted the player who made me the most nervous, all-everything superstar Bird (Hall of Fame, Class of 1998) who I’d heard had a reputation of being hard on reporters. I had to talk to him, though, because he roomed with Schweitz in the 1982 preseason. He was sitting on a stool tying his shoes — so he didn’t tower over me like the others — and so I started apprehensively with my spiel: “I’d like to change gears and talk to you about John Schweitz ...” I wasn’t sure what his reaction would be, but one of the most famous players in NBA history, who was just coming off a bitter loss, was absolutely as gracious as gracious can be in talking to this young, still wet-behind-the-ears sportswriter. “John’s one of those guys you hate to see leave,” Larry Legend told me. “He’s such a nice guy. He’s the type of player that’ll give everything he’s got for the team. He could have fit in, but we just had too much talent.”
In the parlance of a young journalist — heck, even in the parlance of an old journalist — it was what we like to call “great stuff” coming from one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
I have specifically pointed out that each of the players/coaches I interviewed that night are indeed Hall of Famers, not to name drop but to spotlight the lesson I learned that Mike Fitzgerald had also assimilated while meeting Bill Russell: People are just people and there’s no need to be starstruck.
And sometimes — not always, but sometimes — the most famous people can be the most accommodating and compassionate.