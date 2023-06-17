My dad, like many of you (or us, I suppose I should say), provided a ton of life lessons. He taught me many things over the years — some, well, decidedly more important than others. Tomorrow being the first of 63 Father’s Days in my life in which he is no longer with us, I thought I would share some of his wisdom.
Dad taught me that:
• Chopped up peaches go great in red wine. This is a tradition in the part of Italy where he was born, and if you don’t believe me, just try it, especially with the great peaches that are grown around here.
• Pickled hot cherry peppers are the key to pork and peppers. Dad liked heat in his food — the hotter, the better — and this was a dish he concocted that became legendary in our family. He made it every Friday evening, and aunts and uncles, friends and probably foes would come from near and far to eat it and sweat. Mom used to tell the story about one Friday evening when a blizzard closed down all the local streets. When Dad pulled out his frying pan to start cooking, she asked him what he was doing. “It’s Friday,” he said. “I have to make pork and peppers.” Exasperated, she replied, “Mike, no one is going to come tonight, it’s a blizzard outside.” “Oh,” he said, “they’ll come.” About 10 minutes later, my Uncle Sandy pulled up on his Arctic Cat snowmobile. After another few minutes, the next-door neighbor came in, shaking heavy flakes off his coat. One by one or two by two, all the regulars indeed showed up and soon were sitting around the table digging in, while Mom was left just shaking her head. What five feet of snow?
• You never (ever) put sugar in spaghetti sauce. I know, I know. A lot of you do. Dad said if your sauce is too bitter, don’t use sugar to cut down on the bitterness; use cheese. The milk in it does the same thing as sugar, and it tastes better in the sauce. So, that is what we do.
• When you are showing off your homemade distilled liquors, keep your thumb out of harm’s way. To prove how pure his homemade grappa was one time to a bunch of guys, Dad poured a streak of it on the kitchen table and lit it on fire. They say the bluer a flame, the truer the alcohol. Dad was grinning the grin of a proud Cheshire cat as that blue flame traveled the length of the table. He didn’t realize, though, that he had gotten a few drops of the liquor on his thumb, and when he lit the flame, he also lit his thumb on fire ... with a beautiful blue flame that almost singed his eyebrows.
• You’d better make sure you know where you are before you call a cop over for assistance. This one needs some explaining. I was about 6-7 years old but remember it like it was yesterday. We were in downtown Syracuse, and Dad was looking for the bus station. Apparently, it had changed locations since Dad had last been there. We were near Columbus Circle when Dad got out of the car to take a look around. Fortunately, or so he thought, a police officer was walking nearby, and Dad flagged him down to ask where the bus station was. The cop told him it had been moved, gave him directions and then pointed to Dad’s car. “Is that yours?” he asked. “Yes,” Dad said. “Then I’m going to have to give you a ticket,” the cop replied. “What?!?” Dad said. He had driven the wrong way down a one-way street and to compound the error, parked on the wrong side of the street! Toddler that I was, I bawled for about 10 minutes, thinking Dad was going to go to jail and wondering how I was going to get home. As I’ve gotten older, I recall this episode and think, “Did that cop REALLY have to give Dad a ticket?” Of course, I got me digs in at Dad too, telling folks, “Hey get this, one day Dad whistled a cop over to his car and basically said, ‘Please, give me a ticket.’ ”
• The key to good meatballs is not necessarily a combo of three meats like some people use or bread soaked in milk. The key for Pop was the triumvirate of fresh parsley, cheese, and chopped up raw garlic that cooked while the meatballs were being fried. So again, that’s how I do mine.
• Talk to everyone. Engage everyone in conversation. Dad could easily speak to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company and every bit as easily talk to the janitor of that same company. And everyone in between too. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he usually greased the conversations with a bottle of homemade vino.
• If you’re singing, belt it out loud and proud (even if you’re off-key and don’t remember the words). I mean, everyone sings at the dinner table after eating, right? You don’t? Well, Dad did. And I don’t think he ever used the same set of words to sing the same song twice in a row. And you know what? He didn’t care. Or in his broken English, he would say, “Whose care?”
• If you are learning a new dastardly language, like English, don’t be embarrassed if you screw up some words; after all, they’re hard. That’s how the first American president became known in our house as George Washing Machine, my convertible became a portable, we put things in our pock, went around the corn to the grocery store Price Chop and bought shrimps and sam (otherwise known as salmon) for seafood dinners.
Of course, you can tell, I hope, that I’m joking, though that is another lesson Dad taught us: You must be able to laugh at yourself, and he laughed at himself often.
Many of those “lessons” are silly ones, but Dad also taught us the meaning of family — and close friends counted as family to Dad. He emphasized the value of hard work and of recognizing your shortcomings but not dwelling on them while always pushing yourself forward. He was a guy who came to America knowing just a handful of words but willed himself to learn English (sometimes humorously) so he could get a job and raise a family, and eventually he became able to tell stories better than most native speakers.
And I think, more than anything, he taught us — or more precisely, showed us — how to really, seriously enjoy life.
Thanks for all that, Pop.
And now, in honor of all dads out there (including me), I’m going to go chop up some peaches and plop them in my wine. Happy Father’s Day.