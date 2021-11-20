The first time I visited San Diego, I remember watching a local weatherman on television and thinking, “That has got to be the cushiest job in America.”
He was doing his forecast standing in front of a graphic that showed something like 72 and sunny for tomorrow, 73 and sunny for the next day, 72 and sunny for the day after that, 74 and sunny after that and … well, you get the picture. I think one number read 68 for a day off in the future, and he said, “Whoa, look at that … you may need a light jacket that day.”
Ah, to be a meteorologist in Southern California, I thought.
(Now, I am not talking about predicting earthquakes, wildfires, long droughts or any of the other natural calamities that so often befall SoCal, just the day-to-day weather).
If Drew Montreuil had seen the same broadcast, however, he probably would have thought quite the opposite. As in, “No thanks, not for me.”
As we barrel unavoidably and head-first into the winter months, I thought it would be a great time for readers to learn a little more about Drew, who has been writing the “Weekend Weather Watch” column for us every Thursday since March 2015.
He grew up in the Finger Lakes, drawing fictitious weather maps from as far back as he can remember. He was truly bitten by the weather bug in fourth grade when Syracuse TV meteorologist Dave Eichorn visited his school, and that led him down a path of studying the local lakes, topography and weather patterns at SUNY Oswego and Cornell, earning degrees with honors from both. Today he owns and operates Finger Lakes Weather — you can find it at flxweather.com — and supplies columns and forecasts for a number of other newspapers and websites all while maintaining his own site.
A cushy job in near-perfect weather? Nah, he prefers Upstate New York with what he politely calls its “one-of-a-kind” weather patterns.
“The influence from the Great Lakes, and especially Lake Ontario, combined with the Finger Lakes themselves, the topography of the region and even the occasional influence from the Atlantic Ocean, really make for a complex and fascinating environment,” Drew told me. “Puzzling together these influences is a great challenge, but at the same time is scientifically a wonderland for meteorology.”
A wonderland! Love that. Isn’t it what you want your local weatherman to say?
He writes about, reports and forecasts the weather with as much passion as more famous people such as the Weather Channel’s excitable Jim Cantore but does so in his own low-key, no-hype, easy-to-follow style.
“Having my own business has allowed me the freedom to pioneer my own style of reporting the weather. I focus on giving useful details, avoiding confusing jargon, and of course, my calling card of combating media-driven weather hype,” says Drew who lives in Groton, Tompkins County, in the same house he grew up in, with his wife Maria, their four boys and a “whole menagerie of animals,” from cats and dogs to goats, pigs, a rabbit, a lizard and a hamster.
His “style” is to be as down-to-earth and as accurate as possible. He admits he gets things wrong sometimes, but he would rather not use phrases like “there’s a 30 percent chance of rain,” preferring instead to say when that rain may start and end; it’s infinitely more useful but also much more difficult to nail down.
“For a region with so many microclimates and competing influences, it is important to have a service focused on those challenges and conditions, which can be very different from Rochester, Syracuse or Binghamton,” Drew said. “Some of the most challenging weather forecasts in our region are mixed precipitation events. The models are usually way off with the cutoff between snow and mixed precipitation or rain, which leads to a lot of forecasts that are far too high on snow amounts.
“This has been something I’ve only been able to learn with experience and a lot of trial and error, and there is still a lot of room for improvement.”
He says more intense weather events such as lake effect snow, thunderstorm development and severity, and flash flooding also can be incredibly challenging to predict.
Regardless, he loves it, even that unpredictability.
He takes pride in being accessible, enjoys interaction with the public and answering their questions about the weather, and has grown his business, adding a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices in the last year with more improvements and services on the horizon. Most of his services, by the way, are free to the public, paid for through donations, fund drives and advertising on his website.
I saw an internet meme the other day that read: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me 29,748 times, you are a weather man.”
Good-natured Drew Montreuil probably would chuckle at that, but he doesn’t want to fool you. Ever. He wants to inform you, concisely and accurately, and tell you when to keep an umbrella handy.
And lucky for us, San Diego — with its perpetual blue skies and pleasant temps — hasn’t wooed him away.