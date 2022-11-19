I had to laugh the other day. I was on the cloverleaf off South Main Street, heading for Hamilton Street (Routes 5&20) with a destination of Walgreens for a flu shot and a covid booster (two shots, two arms, one sitting — that may be a “Pub Chat” for another day). When I arrived at the bottom of the cloverleaf, there was a long line of westbound vehicles not going anywhere.
Crews were working at the intersection of Hamilton and Pulteney and had closed off all the lanes except for one. When I got there, they were directing eastbound vehicles through that open lane, while westbound cars were waiting. It was a loooooooong line of eastbound cars too, so the westbound cars were waiting … and waiting … and waiting.
I could tell that many of the drivers in those westbound vehicles were getting antsy. Very antsy. I even heard some horns honking further down in the line from drivers who didn’t know why they were at a standstill. According to my car clock, I waited seven minutes (not sure if that was Daylight Saving Time or not) before the westerlies started moving. Of course, it felt like 70 minutes, but I still got to my pharmacy appointment in plenty of time.
The reason I was chuckling to myself, though, was because, just a few weeks ago, my wife and I drove to Raleigh, N.C., for my daughter’s wedding celebration, and I was thinking, “If these people think this is a traffic jam, they ought to drive in Raleigh, N.C.”
I know it’s all relative, but in our little Finger Lakes neck of the woods — whether you’re tooling around in Geneva or Seneca Falls, Canandaigua, Lyons or Penn Yan — four or five cars in front of you at a stoplight might make you start fidgeting and biting your fingernails, but it’s hardly a traffic jam.
Raleigh, though? Besides being the state capital, it’s also part of the rapidly growing Research Triangle, along with Durham and Chapel Hill. It’s not so much that the metro population of the area is about 2.2 million, it’s more about how that population is growing by leaps and bounds — 19% since 2020 according to some figures — meaning that it is outgrowing its infrastructure by those same leaps and bounds. Re: Too much traffic for what the highways and byways were built for.
What we discovered while driving around to the various venues for my daughter’s celebration was that Raleigh had the longest … red … lights … we’ve ever experienced. I’m guessing that a team of urban traffic engineers (are there such things?) have studied the situation and have deemed that — until new roads can be built — all that traffic needs to be slowed down and controlled. It seemed like we were waiting seven or eight minutes at each light. And of course, while you’re waiting, more cars are coming … and more cars are coming … and more cars are coming.
One time, we were the first car at a red light, and I asked my wife how many cars were behind us. She looked back and said, “None.” I said, “Watch, by the time this light turns green, there will be hundreds behind us.” She thought I was getting a little carried away with things — which I have been known to do. By the time we got a green light, we didn’t count, but it seemed like there were indeed hundreds of cars behind us. Just ask her!
Other times, the lines of traffic were so long we had to wait through two — or even THREE — red lights at one stop!
Another time we were going to a venue that was only a couple of miles away, but I knew the route would take us through 10-12 stoplights. So, before we left the hotel, I said, “Why don’t you pack some sandwiches for the drive? We’ll have plenty of time stopped at red lights to picnic.”
The look she shot me said, “Again with the red lights? Would you just relax.”
The ironic thing is, before we left for North Carolina, I read an article that ranked major metropolitan areas in the U.S. based on the safety of their roads. The article said Raleigh was the safest of the country’s major metros in which to drive. After experiencing it, I knew why: Everyone’s always stopped at red lights, so there’s no time to get in accidents!
Anyways, all of this is to say that the traffic — or the relative lack thereof (except maybe when there are crews working on the streets) — is just another of so many reasons I am grateful to live in the Finger Lakes.
• • •
Speaking of being grateful, as we close in on the holiday for giving thanks, a special shout out to everyone on our staff here at the Paragraph Factory on Genesee Street at a time in American history when it’s not particularly easy or glamorous to work for newspapers and media organizations but at the same time, the work they do — particularly at the grassroots level — may be more important than ever.
Also thank you to all our readers, business partners and advertisers. While everything we do is for you, we couldn’t do it without you.
Happy Thanksgiving. May all your lights be green!