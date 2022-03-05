A couple of weeks ago, Michael J. Fitzgerald wrote in his weekly Finger Lakes Times “Write On” column about what he called “news deserts.” His focus was the Schuyler County town of Hector, which is struggling to draft new zoning laws, yet has no major news source — newspaper or otherwise — to report on those efforts or even to get the word out about the details.
In fact, Hector doesn’t even have a minor news source. The last thread of regular coverage for the town came from the Elmira Star-Gazette, but when that paper reined in its footprint years ago, Hector found itself in that so-called news desert.
And like a dry, arid desert, it’s not a good place to be, especially if you’re thirsting for details about what your community and its leaders are doing.
Yes, of course, sitting in my seat, you could say I’m biased, but I hope to show you why you shouldn’t just take my word for it.
“News desert” is a relatively new phrase in our lexicon. The University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism defines it as a community, either rural or urban, with limited access to the sort of credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grassroots level.
UNC also says that there are 225 counties in the United States that have no newspaper, and half of all counties — or 1,525 — have just one, usually a weekly. Over the past 15 years, more than 2,100 local newspapers have gone out of business.
What happens in this day and age when legitimate news outlets go away is that disinformation proliferates, and inaccurate and downright false info and rumors make the rounds on social media or in local coffee shops, which are about the only places left for citizens to get their “news” (in quotes because I’m using the word loosely). Michael notes that in Hector, the situation has devolved into nasty name-calling, arguments and accusations, with nothing beneficial able to be accomplished.
His column was prescient because, just two days later, CBS’ “60 Minutes” broadcast an in-depth piece on the state of local journalism around the country. John Wertheim’s report on the decline of newspapers wasn’t pretty, focusing on self-inflicted wounds, the decline in advertising revenue, and the growth of nationwide financial hedge funds, such as Alden Global Capital, that now own over one-third of the nation’s newspapers.
The “60 Minutes” story opened by spotlighting the Mercury of Pottstown, Pa., a small newspaper in southeastern Pennsylvania that at one time had dozens of reporters and even won two Pulitzer Prizes, unheard of for a paper its size. Today it has all of one full-time reporter, Evan Brandt, who covers 20 towns and nine school districts — or tries to, at least — from the “newsroom,” which is his attic.
Here at the Finger Lakes Times, our staff is smaller than it used to be but is downright robust compared to the Mercury. We also, thankfully, are not owned by any hedge fund, which often swoop in, buy publicly owned papers in hostile takeovers, and then gut staffs and newsrooms in order to maximize profits. As Wertheim said poetically, “They are not committed to headlines or deadlines but to bottom lines.”
The FLT is privately owned by Community Media Group, which is stable and healthy. We aren’t going anywhere.
We also do not revel in the trials and tribulations of newspapers around us that are struggling for one reason or another. Even though they are competitors, the entire industry benefits — and, therefore, so do readers, consumers and all Americans — when news outlets are flourishing, not padlocking their doors.
A free, independent and most-of-all vigorous press is one of the cogs of a strong democracy. Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan writes, “The Framers of the Constitution understood just how important local news would be to the success of their ambitious American experiment.” Hence, the very First Amendment to the Constitution, protecting freedom of the press. Think of some of the worst totalitarian governments in history — the Nazis under Hitler, the Fascists under Mussolini — and one of the common denominators is governmental control of the press. Look at Russia today, where journalists are attacked, intimidated, even killed. Among the world’s top 10 countries with the least freedom of the press are North Korea, China, Iran, Syria and Cuba. Do any of those surprise you?
Newspapers and local journalism, wrote former national anchorman Dan Rather, provide “a check on local and state governments, reporting on mayors, city councils, school boards and statehouses. This is where much of the governing of the United States takes place, but a lot of it now occurs with little or no coverage … and with no coverage, no one is keeping the people who work for us — on those school boards or city councils — accountable.”
Studies have been done which show that in communities that suddenly find themselves in a news desert, municipal spending goes up, taxes and job padding often go up; in short, breeding grounds for corruption develop. The idea is that entities that go unchecked — even in a for-the-people democracy — tend to abuse their power. The “60 Minutes” piece spotlighted the Los Angeles suburb of Bell, Calif., where — with the local paper out of business — city councilors kept voting themselves raises to the point where the city manager was making $800,000 a year.
The point is, local journalists — often they are taxpaying residents of the communities they cover — are the watchdogs.
When the Geneva school district closed the investigation of its former superintendent recently, part of the separation agreement was a $390,000 buyout. The district did not report that figure; the Finger Lakes Times learned it by way of a Freedom of Information Law request and broke it to the public. The district also has not made public details of the probe into allegations against the superintendent and has rejected the Times’ FOIL request for that report. We are appealing that ruling.
We are not out to “get” anyone, but we are out keeping watch, especially when taxpayer money is being spent and public resources are being used. That’s a big part of our role, though not all of it.
We also are committed to keeping you informed — not through rumors on social media, but by way of facts. Who died, who graduated, whose kid had a great game, who is running for mayor and why, do you need an umbrella, who has a lawnmower for sale, what store has milk on sale, and what restaurant is providing a free bottle of wine (yes, advertising helps pay the bills, but it also provides an invaluable service). We also intend to provide some entertainment — the comics, crossword puzzles, TV listings — while also telling stories about your friends and neighbors in feature stories.
And this is not about politics — though some would want to make it as such. Yes, we run opinion pieces, from local and syndicated columnists alike, and yes, those pieces may make you angry, and you may not agree with some or many. But our intent in running them is to provide different sides of issues while also keeping our opinions out of straight news stories.
All the things that we are charged with do not come without a price. We have to pay our employees, we have to pay our syndicates, we have to pay for paper and for ink and for printing services, we have to pay to turn the lights on. All of those add up, and it’s why we occasionally run promotional sayings like “invest in your community by supporting local journalism” and “local journalism is only possible with your support so please subscribe today.”
Chances are, if you have read this far, you are a believer in the importance of local journalism and you already may be a subscriber. But if you know someone who isn’t or maybe that used to be but now thinks Facebook is the place to get their news, tell them how essential a vibrant local newspaper is, perhaps today more than ever.
And tell them how their support can help keep a news desert from developing.