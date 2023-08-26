My Zia Rita in Italy died recently, and it marks the end of my mother and father’s generation, a whole line — as it were — on my family tree.
But this is not going to be a woe-is-me “Pub Chat,” friends. It is a celebratory one.
My mom — maiden name of Tucci, like the actor — had two brothers and a sister, along with two half-brothers and a half-sister. The Italian side of their family, through my grandfather, Dominick Tucci, came from the small town of Troia, province of Foggia, region of Puglia. Mom was the oldest of her siblings, all of 6 years old, when their father died.
My dad had a relatively small nuclear family by Italian standards of the day with just one sibling, my Zio Enzo who retired as a general in the Italian Army and was married to Zia Rita. The Cutillos hailed from the small farming village of San Salvatore Telesino, province of Benevento, region of Campania.
First, a little bit about Zia Rita. I loved her rhyming maiden name, Rita Vita. You add Zia to that and you’ve got a lot of long “i’s” and two-syllable words. Very poetic. She was a respected high school math teacher for decades in the southern Italian city of Caserta. My father always called his sister-in-law a “city girl” because she preferred the shops and cafés of Caserta (population: about 76,000) over the farms and slow pace of her husband’s San Salvatore Telesino (population: 4,000, give or take a handful of cows). She loved soap operas and music.
Oh, and she lived a good, long life. The last time I saw her was in 2018 for Zio Enzo’s funeral when she made me promise I would come to her 100th birthday party. She didn’t quite make it, but 96 is a nice run, and she died peacefully in her own bed in her own home. You can’t beat that.
It closes a chapter and opens a new one in which I and my generation are now the elders of the family. And while my first thought was that my own immediate family was getting smaller, my extended family is growing exponentially (no, actually, my first thought was “Yikes!”). My grandfather Tucci had 11 brothers and sisters; on my father’s side, my grandfather Luigi Adolfo had five brothers and a sister, and his wife, my grandmother Teresa, had the same — five brothers and a sister. I have cousins upon cousins … upon cousins … out there.
I have a family tree created through my own research and augmented by Ancestry.com after DNA analysis, and believe me, that tree is full and bushy. Adding in my wife’s similarly large Italian roots (Sicily on one side, Lazio on the other), I have over 3,000 names proliferating that tree. Recently, I was able to navigate back one line on my dad’s grandmother’s branch to a set of 10th great-grandparents, who were born around 1600, a time when Shakespeare was writing, the Jamestown colony was being founded and Galileo was studying the skies. Seriously. I was floored.
And it’s why I stated at the top of this “Pub Chat” that it is not a sad one. Instead, I celebrate almost every day what my mom and dad and my immediate aunts and uncles on that line of my family tree endowed in me: A rich life, filled with laughter but also hard work, with wonderful traditions both on holidays and regular plain old days, great music and fun songs, incredible foods and wine and gelato and as I said before lots and lots of cousins.
I’m especially grateful to my parents that they made sure I knew who my family members were and did their best to make sure we were as close as could be, even with those who were 4,000 miles away on the other side of the Atlantic. I’ve been able to fill in some gaps and extend farther out than they even knew thanks to modern-day platforms and science, but Mom and Dad were the ones who nurtured a seed in me that made me want to know as much about my family as I could.
Yes, I may have “lost” Zia Rita recently, but what I have gained over a lifetime is the supreme gift of having known her and so many other family members. I encourage all of you to do the same for all your children and grandchildren. They — and you — will be richer for it.
At the conclusion of a recent “Pub Chat” about gardening, I asked, “How does your garden grow?” and received so many answers, I was floored. I even learned about a vegetable I had never heard of: lemon cucumbers (thank you Edie and Heinz Mann).
I will close this “Pub Chat” with another question: How’s your family tree?