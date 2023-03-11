Talk about coming full circle.
When Tony Arno was a freshman and sophomore at Waterloo High School, he was a paperboy delivering the Finger Lakes Times.
“I delivered between 50 and 60 papers,” Tony told me, though he couldn’t remember how much money he made back then.
Thirty-seven years later, he is again in charge of getting our paper to readers’ porches, mailboxes and retail outlets. Only now the number of papers is in the thousands — and even includes digital e-editions that go to computers and phones as well — and he draws a steady paycheck for doing so.
On Feb. 20, which just happened to be his birthday, the Waterloo grad and U.S. Air Force veteran started work as our circulation supervisor, succeeding the popular Jeff Bacon, who is helping to train him.
Tony admitted that even when he was slinging papers as a youngster he never expected to one day later in life be working in a full-time capacity for the Finger Lakes Times.
Funny how things work out.
When Jeff announced he was leaving after 14 years with us — to return to the world of retail — we launched a search on the internet job site Indeed. We received over 20 inquiries and résumés, some from as far away as Texas and California. There were a handful of local applicants, including Tony (side note: None of the candidates listed “circulation director” on their résumés, a job title that seems to be fading away as more and more newspapers are phased out around the country).
Tony’s previous job experiences, however, highlighted the skills we deemed necessary: customer service, some marketing, data analysis, warehousing, reports, compliance and government records. He even spent a year or so as a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, delivering again, among other things, the Finger Lakes Times.
“I was interested in the opportunity when I read the job requirements,” Tony said. “I knew my customer service and computer experience would fit, and I feel that my communication with customers will help retain readership and be a benefit for the paper.”
And unlike the other applicants from all over America, Tony brought to the table something that they couldn’t: local connections. His mom Georgie and dad Cliff Sr. still live in Waterloo; his twin sons Tyler and Travis are seniors at Geneva High School; his fiancée Jessica works in Canandaigua; and he even bowls in the same local league as Times Managing Editor Alan Brignall.
“Alan had always said very good things about the Times workplace, so that helped my decision to apply for the job,” Tony said.
He was quick to add that he does not beat Alan on the lanes on a regular basis — “He is a better bowler than me” — but he did tell me about a career highlight, the time that he and his partner Mike Bishop defeated his cousin Jason Rinebold and Alan in a blind-draw doubles tournament among members of their Sunday league.
Why all the bowling talk? Because I’m counting on Tony to deliver for our customers every bit as much as a bowler needs to deliver 12 strikes for a perfect game.
He is expecting that of himself too, by the way. “I am very excited about working with the customers and doing my best to meet their expectations. I think the FLT should be the best source for informative news and a leader in the community.”
In his spare time (no bowling pun intended), he likes to bass-fish, root for the Cincinnati Reds, coach his sons in baseball, and sit around backyard bonfires with his fiancée and pooch Bailey, their pointer-beagle mix, chatting about their days.
I also asked him for something quirky about himself, and he said he always wears shorts, even in the winter — and yes, even to the bowling alley. And this: “I never wear flip-flops or sandals. I wear shoes all the time. I have sneakers that I call ‘slippers,’ and they are ‘in-house’-only sneakers. I don’t wear them outside. I have never liked being barefoot. Weird, right?”
Well, when it comes to shorts or pants or footwear or delivering the Finger Lakes Times, I don’t think anything is weird if it works. And — just like a comfortable pair of sneakers or “slippers” — we’re sure Tony will fit perfectly with the FLT family.
I invite you to get in touch with him, not necessarily to talk about your subscription but just to say hello. He would like that. If you’re a bowler, even better.
He can be reached at tarno@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 234.