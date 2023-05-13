I’ve told this story — or at least parts of it — right here on these pages, so if you’ve read it before, please feel free to turn to the funny pages or the classifieds. But (spoiler alert 1) it’s a good one, if I do say so myself, and (spoiler alert 2) it’s quite apropos for the weekend that is upon us.
The young lady who would grow into my mom graduated from tiny Warners High School west of Syracuse in 1955. How tiny? There were 11 kids in her class — seven gals and four guys.
She hadn’t decided what she was going to do with herself in the long term, but she knew what she was going to do that summer — travel to Italy with her grandmother. She was entrusted primarily to ensure that grandma took her medicine regularly after suffering a heart attack earlier that year.
Her grandmother hailed from a small farming village in the hills of southern Italy, where the man who would grow into my dad also happened to live. The 18-year-old American teen and the hotshot local soccer star who was a few years older met through mutual acquaintances — everyone knows everyone in small farming villages like that, right? They saw even more of each other than anticipated because of something any young girl needs: bathroom facilities. Mom’s grandma’s family lived in the country and had an outhouse; Dad’s family lived in the village and their home had running water and proper, modern facilities. Mom asked the woman who would turn into her mother-in-law if she could use those facilities, and happily for posterity’s sake (mostly mine and my sisters) she agreed.
So, Mom and Dad spent a lot of time together that summer and grew close, even though they couldn’t really talk to each other. Dad knew no English whatsoever and mom knew just a smattering of Italian words, mostly the local dialect. Still, they went to parties and a wedding together. They would walk to a neighboring town to go to the movies and dad would place a watermelon in a mountain stream on the way. On the way back, they would stop at the watermelon, now chilled, sit in the field and enjoy the fruit … and each other.
At one point, mom and her grandmother went to stay with another relative who lived in a town that was about four miles away. It was up higher in the mountains and the thought was that fresher mountain air would be better for grandma’s health. Dad did not have a car — in those days few did in Italy. But he had a bicycle. And the will to go see her every day. Pedaling up the mountain to visit became part of his daily routine.
When the summer ended, the two vowed to stay in touch via letters — yes, handwritten letters. No email, no Facebook, no Twitter. Just letters. Mom would write in English and Dad would have his best friend Edmondo translate them. Dad would write back in Italian and Mom would get a professor she knew at Syracuse University to translate them. Dad said sometimes he would get two or three letters in a day. He wasn’t quite as prolific but wrote as often as possible.
We all know how things like that can go — there’s a lot of excitement at first but things eventually lose steam and fall off. Not so with Mom and Dad, and it was through those letters that they decided to get married. In 1958, Mom returned to Italy and they were married, knowing that it would be easier for Dad to come to the United States if he had an American wife. Ironically, those two trips to Italy — to meet Dad and to marry him — were the only two Mom ever made to the Old Country because she began having inner ear issues and could not fly any longer.
Mom and Dad kept those letters too, but in January 1971 while living on Mom’s homestead in Warners, we had a fire in which we lost nearly everything — yes, including those yellowed love letters. The marriage forged by those letters, however, held up just fine, through four kids and what would have been 50 years the year that Mom died in 2008. Dad went to join her last July, and so this weekend is the first Mother’s or Father’s Day for me with neither one of them.
But I’ll be thinking about their love … and those letters.
• • •
Speaking of missing people, the Finger Lakes Region lost an icon this week, a man who will be missed, literally, by thousands, when broadcaster Harold “Web Dog” Weber moved on to a studio in heaven after turning 78 years young just recently.
If there were a Mount Rushmore of media personalities in the Finger Lakes Times’ four-county area, Harold’s face would be one of those chiseled into the rock, alongside longtime FLT Sports Editor Norm Jollow. The word “legend” gets kicked around a lot and probably is overused, but it’s perfect to describe Weber, who had a 50-year career covering local sporting events, beginning at WSFW in Seneca Falls and finishing the final few years with his “Weber this Week” podcasts on FingerLakes1.com. I was a guest a handful of times and always looked forward to catching up with the Dog.
Harold flat-out enjoyed every second of engaging with folks and was throwing out nicknames for local athletes long before ESPN’s Chris Berman gained a reputation for doing the same thing. So yes, you could say, the Dog was ahead of his time.
And about that nickname, he explained it to me when we sat down for lunch after he retired in 2019.
He was about 7 and playing sandlot football at Cady Stanton School in Seneca Falls with some buddies.
“I go out for a pass,” the Dog recalled. “The pass comes over … and somehow I’m like OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) … I go up one-handed and brought it back in. Don’t ask me why, don’t ask me how. I fell on the ground with the ball. Touchdown. One guy yells out, ‘Nice catch, Web Dog.’ How he got that, I don’t know. I wasn’t much of an athlete, but I caught that one pass and one of my buddies yelled out Web Dog, and the Dog stuck.”
Did it ever.
He even used it in his final communication to fans and friends just before he died, posting on Facebook: “WebDog out, My way! 10-4.”
So, on this Mother’s Day, I also will be thinking of the Dog’s beloved family — wife Mary, daughter Sam and granddaughter Izzy — and wishing there was just one more podcast.