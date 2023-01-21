I usually have a lot to say about any number of topics (just ask my wife!)
But for this week’s “Pub Chat,” instead of limiting it to one topic, I wanted to touch on a number of different ones, sort of a housekeeping column. So here goes:
• • •
Leading off, a special shout-out to Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Shipley and his staff. A number of us from the paper attended Thursday’s 54th annual Meeting & Community Awards Dinner at Ventosa Vineyards, and it was a top-notch event.
Last year, the Seneca County Chamber took the brave step of restarting its in-person annual event after covid had forced everyone to hit the pause button. So, after becoming the first area chamber to take that plunge, and without any major issues, Jeff and his crew planned a live event again for this year, titling the 2023 event “A Tribute to the Shining Stars of the Seneca County Chamber.”
It drew over 200 folks from across the area, featured 50 or so silent auction items (my wife and I didn’t win any, but the bidding was brisk), a couple of big-ticket live auction items (auctioned off expertly by Mike Scaglione from Bank of the Finger Lakes), live music from London McDaniel & Friends, a welcome reception, great food for dinner, and a few words from Shipley and new Chamber Board Chair Sue Cirencione.
The night’s big winners were the United Way of Seneca County (Community Improvement Project Award), Casey B. Galloway (Business Person of the Year Award), and del Lago Resort & Casino (Business of the Year Award) — all of which you’ll read about in a future Finger Lakes Times news story.
Jeff, at one point, noted the hard work of his staff putting together such a large event with many moving parts and making it seem easy, which they did. It was terrific to see the smiles and hear the engaged conversations. In fact, the chatter was so exuberant at one point that I was reminded of the old Yogi Berra quip, “It was impossible to get a conversation going … everybody was talking so much!”
Mostly, though it was just enjoyable to gather together to celebrate great things happening in Seneca County, especially within the business community.
• • •
We hope you’re enjoying a new regular column we unveiled last week called “Geneva in 1898.” It’s written by Linda Robertson, a professor emerita from Hobart and William Smith Colleges who is working on a Geneva Then and Now video that will be shown at the March community event to celebrate Geneva’s 125th anniversary as a city.
As you may or may not know, the New York State Legislature in 1897 approved the village of Geneva’s reclassification as a city, so that as of Jan. 1, 1898 — 125 years ago — a new city charter went into effect that remains in place today.
Along the way in her research for the video, Linda has uncovered all kinds of interesting gems by combing through the 1898 editions of the Geneva Daily Times. She’ll be sharing those in her “Geneva in 1898” columns every Saturday until March, and then once a month for the remainder of the year after that.
If you’re a history buff — like me — or just a fan of Geneva, I’m sure you’ll enjoy them. And if so, drop Linda a line and let her know how much you appreciate her efforts. You can email her at lrobertson343@gmail.com.
•••
In this winter of very little snowfall around our area, I got to wondering just how little is little, especially in Geneva. So, I went to the expert — meteorologist Drew Montreuil, who writes our weekly “Weekend Weather Watch” column every Thursday.
Drew told me that the average snowfall total for Geneva through Jan. 19 is 23.3 inches.
How much have we had, officially, this year? That’s a little harder to come by.
“Unfortunately, while Geneva usually has good snowfall records, this year that isn’t the case,” Drew said. “The two biggest snow events of the year, back in December, are both missing data, so there isn’t an accurate total on the year.”
He did note one co-op observer who has Geneva’s season total at 4.1 inches so far and another data-driven website that has it at about 7.5 inches — either way, a far cry from 23.3.
“Finding good data is always tricky in our region,” Drew says, “but whatever the total is, it is certainly below average.”
I’ll say.
• • •
And finally, if you are a pro football fan in this area, you have to be pumped for this weekend with the area’s two favorite teams — the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants — both still alive in the NFL playoffs (Oh, and yes, New York Jets fans, I know you’re out there too!).
They both have difficult games in the divisional round this weekend, with the Giants traveling to take on top-seeded Philadelphia at 8:15 tonight in the NFC and the No. 2 Bills hosting the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. tomorrow in the AFC, but it got me to wondering how often we have had both of “our” two teams alive in the playoffs.
It hasn’t been often.
In 1981-82, they both played — and both won — in the wild-card round and then both lost in the divisional round, Buffalo 27-20 to Cincinnati and the Giants 38-24 to San Francisco.
In 1989, they both played — and both lost — in the divisional round, Buffalo 34-30 to Cleveland and the Giants 19-13 to the Rams.
In 1993, they both played in the divisional round, the Bills winning and going on to the Super Bowl, and the Giants losing.
And then there was 1990, the epitome for Bills and Giants fans. Both won divisional round games, and then conference championship games (the Bills 51-3 over the Raiders, and the Giants 15-13 over the 49ers) and clashed in Super Bowl XXV, a classic contest won by the Giants, 20-19.
Conclusion: It’s fairly rare though not unprecedented to have both teams alive at this stage of the playoffs. So, go Giants and go Bills! (And Jets ... maybe next year!)