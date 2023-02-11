This “Pub Chat” might be for the birds. We’ll see where it takes us (though some would say most of these columns are for the birds!).
Anyway, I read on the Audubon Society website that in ancient Greek and Roman times, single women would birdwatch on Valentine’s Day, and the first bird an unmarried woman saw would be a symbol of the kind of man she would marry. A goldfinch, for instance, meant riches because of its bright yellow (or gold) coat. A swan meant loyalty; a dove, a kind person; a canary, someone involved with healing such as a doctor; a duck, a stable, homey marriage. No word on what a long-wattled umbrellabird meant (though I’m thinking a rainy, stormy marriage) or a tufted puffin (make up your own punchline!)
And why Valentine’s Day or Feb. 14? Because after a long winter, the first songbirds usually could be heard about mid-February.
I came upon this priceless info while doing a search for strange, unusual and unique Valentine’s Day traditions. So, unlike last week’s “Chat” on snoozing — information for which I came across quite by accident — this week I went and did some digging, sort of like birds (robins?) that search out earthworms.
OK, enough of the bird references. Here are some other strange VD traditions I discovered in my search:
• In 17th century England, women would place bay leaves on their pillow on the eve of St. Valentine’s Day in hopes that they would dream of their future husband.
In my house, we use bay leaves too. To flavor the sauce.
• In Wales, things are a bit twisted … as in twisted wooden spoons. The Welsh celebrate romance on Jan. 25, St. Dwynwen Day — the patron saint of lovers — and in an old tradition inspired by sailors in the 16th century, young men gift intricately carved wooden “love spoons” to their sweethearts. Yes, spoons. I’m guessing that’s not looked at the same way as giving your honey a vacuum cleaner on her birthday.
• While red roses are popular Valentine’s Day flowers today, New Englanders used to prefer violets. That’s because in one traditional tale, St. Valentine was persecuted in Rome for his Christian beliefs. He was imprisoned and would crush violets that grew outside his cell window to make ink that he used to write letters, which were delivered by doves.
Thank goodness these days we have TikTok to deliver love messages.
• In Japan, you really need to know your chocolates. On Feb. 14, women give honmei choco — or “true feeling” chocolates — to their husbands, boyfriends or even prospective boyfriends. However, they also give cheaper giri choco (“obligation chocolates”) to colleagues and acquaintances. If you are alone or unlucky in love, Japanese women will give you a box of cho giri choco (“super obligatory chocolates”), reserved for only the most unpopular colleagues.
One can only imagine the chaos that must ensue if honmei choco is mistakenly gifted to someone worthy only of cho giri choco.
• In South Korea, on Feb. 14 women give chocolates and other sweets to the men they love. The tables are turned one month later on March 14, White Day, when men honor their women with sweets and other gifts. And then on April 14, Black Day, singles mourn their loveless lives by wearing dark clothes and eating bowls of black bean-pasta noodles called jajangmyeon. And the most difficult thing, of course, is learning how to spell jajangmyeon.
• And, speaking of tough words, in the final stop on our stroll down Lover’s Lane — Norway — secret admirers send their loved ones funny poems called gaekkebrev, and if that word alone isn’t funny enough, the only clues to the sender’s identity are dots representing each letter of their name. If the recipient guesses who the poem is from, they earn an Easter egg on Easter. If she’s stumped, the man reveals his identity and the woman must give him an egg.
There’s no truth to the rumor that this year, the eggs are being swapped out for something less expensive — diamond jewelry.
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.