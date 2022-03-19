“Regrets, I’ve had a few … ” crooned the late, great Frank Sinatra in his 1969 hit “My Way.”
I can’t claim to be able to belt out a tune like Ol’ Blue Eyes, but my refrain for this week’s “Pub Chat” is similar: Mistakes, I’ve made a few …
We all make mistakes, right? We’re all human, right?
The problem is, when you write for a newspaper and you make a mistake in front of thousands of sets of eyeballs — and even more that are reading your words in cyberspace — believe me, it’s a whole lot different than just you and your boss knowing about the slip-up … or you and your students … or you and your teammates.
So, in last week’s “Pub Chat,” in a very simple, well-intentioned attempt to be helpful as Daylight Savings Time bore down on us, I wrote, “Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour when you go to bed Saturday … ”
Of course, everyone knows that we set our clocks ahead when Daylight Savings Time arrives. Ahead … not back. The saying is “spring forward, fall back.” Spring forward. Ahead, man, ahead!!!
As soon as my postal carrier delivered our Finger Lakes Times last Saturday morning and I checked out my column, which I always do, I gasped … Believe me, it’s truly a sinking feeling when you realize you’ve made a mistake in print that cannot be corrected.
My first thought (read: hope) was that maybe no one would notice.
Yeah, right!
Within minutes my phone starting pinging with texts: “Hey brother, I thought it was spring ahead” … “I think you missed an hour” … “Wait, what? Don’t we spring ahead?” … “LOL, Mikey, you got that one wrong.”
These were my friends, but as I’ve learned over the years in this business, the initial reaction to anything — good or bad — is only the tip of the iceberg. What followed were more notes on our Facebook page; some friendly and gently chiding, some — uh — not so much. Then emails at work and even a few phone calls.
Thankfully, Managing Editor Alan Brignall noticed the mistake in his home edition — or more precisely, his wife Lisa did — so Alan went online to our website and changed the reference in my story there from “back” to “ahead.” Thank you, Alan and Lisa, I owe you!
But what was done in print was done, and I would have to live with it. I do try to take things such as my own stupidity in good humor, and many of the exchanges I had with readers were funny, and to those who were nasty — well, they probably would be over-the-moon happy to learn that my own mother-in-law read the column … and proceeded to set all the clocks in her house back an hour! You know, because I’m never wrong.
So, while everyone else was dealing with their own issues and their own schedules last Sunday — whether they were on time or not, and whether it was because of me or not — my poor mother-in-law was actually TWO hours behind all day long!
OK, that was Mistake No. 1 last week. No. 2 came in Tuesday’s paper when a printing error caused us not to have basketball No. 15 hidden in that day’s edition. A few of us could have noticed the omission but none of us did. And I’m at the top of that chain.
It’s not a particularly good thing when you are running a month-long contest with a grand prize of a recliner from Lynch’s Furniture for finding and clipping 31 basketballs out of the paper.
The result was — as you may imagine — another even more pronounced flurry of phone calls and emails from readers who either 1) pleaded with us to tell them where the No. 15 basketball was hidden because they could not find it, or 2) chastised us for obviously not having it in that day. One good-natured reader wrote to me and said, “My wife and I have scoured the paper five or six times and we are blurry-eyed, please tell us where the ball is,” while another on the other side of the spectrum wrote, “I knew you idiots would screw up the basketball game somehow.”
Sigh …
We rectified the problem by hiding TWO basketballs in our Wednesday, March 16 edition — the missing No. 15 and that day’s No. 16 — so hopefully everyone is on track and “back in the game.” But, if nothing else, the episode showed us just how popular the contest is and gave us an idea of how many of you are playing. Shauna Cemoni, on the front line in our Business Office, said they fielded “200 calls — and that’s probably low — of people wondering where the basketball was.”
Hey, there are a lot of very sad, very troubling things going on in the world today; I don’t need to remind you of any of that. So, if we can provide a bit of relief with a little “find the hidden basketball” contest, we are all in. Even if we screw it up here and there.
And if I can help you remember to set your clocks ahead or back, or do something else around the house, I’ll continue to do so. Even if I screw it up here and there (sorry again, Josie!)
So, to complete Sinatra’s line about regrets: … I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention. I also don’t have many regrets. But mistakes? Well, that’s obviously another whole story.