Most of us know the phrase “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It may be among the world’s most recognized and oft-repeated proverbs.
Here at the Paragraph Factory, we are bullish on words, naturally, but we also love a well-composed, gripping or colorful photograph, especially those captured by our award-winning Chief Photographer, Spencer Tulis. And when I say “award-winning,” Spencer, over his long career, has collected hardware by the wheelbarrow load.
In recent years, he has become even more than just your basic photojournalist — he has added words, many of them, to his repertoire through his regular “Bigger Picture” columns, which also have snagged industry awards.
So probably no one is better suited to judge that ages-old saying than him. He says a thousand words may be pushing it a bit, but good photos are definitely worth a few hundred (a typical FLT news story usually has between 400-600 words, if you’re curious).
“When I take a photo for the newspaper my goal is for the image to tell the whole story on its own — even if there is a reporter’s copy accompanying it,” Spencer told me. “Studies have shown that a large, color photo on a newspaper page is likely to first draw the reader’s attention. It’s good motivation to try to take good ones.”
If you want to see what he means, literally, just do a Google search for “iconic photographs,” and you will find all kinds of shots that you recognize, that tug at your heartstrings, that make you laugh or cry, that make you think, that are historic. In short, that tell a story. Just as many of Spencer’s shots do.
All this focus on photos is to say that images are an important part of any media platform, and I am proud to unveil the Finger Lakes Times’ newest photo-buying program — Fotomoto. It allows you immediate access through our website, www.fltimes.com, to your favorite photos that appear in the paper. A click or two and you can order prints of them.
Former Times Managing Editor Chuck Schading is now Director of Digital Content for our parent company, Community Media Group. He is one of the folks behind the new widget and is psyched about it.
“We’re excited about this new service because it’s fully integrated with fltimes.com on desktop, tablet and mobile, which means it’s never been easier to find and order your favorite Finger Lakes Times print,” Chuck said.
You probably can’t tell by that quote in print, but he was downright giddy when he said it. And believe me, Chuck usually doesn’t get giddy about things … except when he can use terms like “fully integrated.”
The reason for all the glee is that Fotomoto is about as user-friendly — or reader-friendly — as something can be. Unlike our former photo-buying feature, SmugMug, in which the user had to identify a photo they liked, then leave our website, go to the SmugMug site, find it there, and then order it, everything now is contained to our website.
Again from Chuck: “When browsing fltimes.com, you’ll notice a Buy Now button under every local photo that is available for sale. Click that button and a Fotomoto pop-up window will appear, giving you options for crop, print size, framing and more. You can even order wall peels, canvas prints and greeting cards featuring the image. When you’re ready, click Add to Cart. Enter your contact information and pay using the credit card of your choice, all without ever leaving fltimes.com.”
It basically does everything for you accept take the photo, which is why Chuck is smiling. We all are. We like easy.
Check out the graphic of the screenshot that accompanies this Pub Chat to see what I’m talking about. Or better yet, go to fltimes.com and discover for yourself. In fact, you may already have noticed the new platform without realizing it because we quietly began running it about two weeks ago to work out the kinks. But go ahead, find a photo that you like and click on the Buy Now button to see all the options available along with the reasonable prices that go with them.
By the way, if you see a photo in the paper that you would like but can’t find it on our website, contact Spencer at nyp2904@yahoo.com or give him a call. He can post the photo to fltimes.com and send you the link. Be aware, though, that headshots, stock and wire photos, submitted photos, and crime and accident scenes generally won’t be available for purchase.
Now, back to that “thousand word” adage. Some say it is an ancient Chinese proverb and attribute it to Confucious. Others say it was originated by Leonardo da Vinci, who wrote that a poet would be “overcome by sleep and hunger before (being able to) describe with words what a painter is able to (depict) in an instant” or Napoleon Bonaparte, who said, “A good sketch is better than a long speech.”
Most agree, though, that it was popularized in the 1920s by an ad man named Fred R. Barnard who used it to highlight the effectiveness of graphics and illustrations in advertising.
So, it has a little mystery to it, and we like mysteries. Even Chuck, although they don’t make him as flat-out joyful as Fotomoto.