Other than the facts that our given first name is Michael and we both grew up being called by the nickname Mick, I never really thought I had much in common with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger (oh wait, my friend Diane Kitchen up in Lyons loves both of us too, so there’s that!)
However, I read something earlier this week that made me rub my chin and go, “Hmmmmm. We’re more alike than I thought … ”
The key word in that sentence being “read.”
The King of Swivel Hips and Big Lips, Mick is an avid reader, and when he’s not rockin’ and rollin’ he usually can be found readin’ — and, often, two books at a time. That’s because he can’t get no satisfaction (sorry, but I couldn’t resist) reading just one.
In the article, the 78-year-old Jagger was quoted as saying, “I try to read one fiction book at the same time as a non-fiction book. Sometimes it’s hard to find a book that holds your attention.”
In other words, you can’t always get what you want (sorry again!) but he is a man after my own heart, and I go even further than Mick by usually having four or five books going at once, generally a mix of fiction and non-fiction. I know, I know, but I can’t help it. My wife teases me because she says the stack of books rising up from the floor on my side of the bed looks like the Leaning Tower.
Presently, I am reading “The Baseball 100” by Joe Posnanski (non-fiction), George Orwell’s “1984” (for the third time, fiction), “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson” by Kostya Kennedy (non-fiction), “Miracle at St. Anna,” by James McBride (historical fiction about World War II), and “Mick Jagger” by Philip Norman (decidedly non-fiction, but you’ve got to wonder about some of the episodes!)
Unlike MJ, though, it’s not that the books can’t hold my attention — they all are very, very good. But I am a fan of the craft of writing itself, not just the content, so I bounce around among different styles of writing. I’ll read a few chapters of a book written a certain way and then switch reads to a few chapters of another written a different way.
By now, you may be wondering exactly where I am going with this meandering “Pub Chat,” and actually, no, it really is not about the Rolling Stones or books — even though May is National Get Caught Reading Month.
It’s about Mother’s Day.
My Mom was a prodigious reader with an unquenchable thirst for the next book. Like me, she often had four or five books going at the same time. Unlike me — who will need a few months to finish those five listed above — she not only would read each one all the way through but sometimes she would do so all in one day. Yes, she was a speed reader, and a perfect day for her was a quiet one, staying in her bathrobe, a pot of coffee on the stove, and a batch of new books to read.
The bookshelves in Mom and Dad’s last house were like those in a library because Mom’s interests were so varied. She had sections on Britain’s royal family, World War II (including Hitler’s notorious “Mein Kampf,” but also the tender “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”), the Camelot that was the Kennedy family, America’s Civil War, and other historical happenings. She had dozens of biographies and autobiographies but also loved romance novels — which I couldn’t quite wrap my head around — and had shelves and shelves of books by Danielle Steel, Judith Krantz and Jackie Collins, along with Harlequin romances.
One category she didn’t particularly care for was sports, but one year for Christmas I gave her “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella, and she loved it. You may know it better by the movie that was based on it: “Field of Dreams.”
Mom transferred to that big library in the sky in 2008 (wow, has it really been that long?). I still thank her almost every day for instilling in me a love of reading, and you know what, she did it without even trying. She desperately wanted me to learn to play the piano, but I think she pushed too hard when all I wanted to do was go outside and play sports, so I rebelled against tickling the ivories. But reading? She led me down that path simply by setting the example.
Of course, here at the newspaper, we are gigantic fans of reading, and I appreciate the programs such as Geneva Reads — currently tackling “Nature’s Best Hope” in its spring Community Read — and the Penn Yan Action Coalition, which has selected “Dancing in the Mosque: An Afghan Mother’s Letter to Her Son” for its third annual community read in June.
So, on behalf of Michael “Mick” Jagger, me and my Mom, don’t let “wild horses” drive you away from your favorite books, and forget having “moves like Jagger;” instead, try “reading like Jagger” (sorry one last time!).
And Mom, on Mother’s Day 2022, I love you and miss you, and I’ll bet the reading is unbelievable in Heaven. And the coffee.